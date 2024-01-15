A company owns 30% gold

Focusing on what’s really important is one of the mantras that leads to success and in fact, it is the cornerstone of the 30% principle that the great Steve Jobs implemented when he returned to Apple in the nineties , there was a time when the company was in trouble. Apple was going through one of its worst crises.

jimmy pepinosa

Today, with successful devices like the iPhone, it’s hard to believe that the company that Jobs founded in a garage with Steve Wozniak was about to disappear. But the truth is that those who remained in charge after the businessman left in 1985 had lost focus on what really mattered and suffered from a serious lack of direction.

Let us remember that apart from being a visionary in the world of technology, the tycoon was also a business genius and knew very well that the Cupertino-based company needed to focus on what it did best and for this he Adopted a formula that meant reducing the products of the catalog and focusing on the most innovative devices, as well as creating new needs for people.

what are sutra principles 30%

This principle is not limited to product development and can reflect a broader philosophy applied to various aspects of life and business management, particularly setting priorities and focusing all efforts on valuable tasks.

Similarly, the rule emphasizes the importance of simplifying efforts and focusing on what is essential, an idea that Jobs admired and saw in the work of Pablo Picasso. And although this approach involves making sacrifices and discarding potentially good ideas, it has managed to establish itself as an effective way to increase creativity and efficiency.

Even the application of the formula ensured that Apple could anticipate market needs and stand out in an increasingly competitive environment.

In more detail infobae