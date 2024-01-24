A cookie-shaped object has reached the Moon

From satellite orbit, a spacecraft is able to hit targets with astonishing accuracy

AI recreation of a laser-impacted cookie on the moon

Various NASA missions and programs from other agencies use outer space as a testing ground to conduct experiments that reveal the most diverse technologies you can imagine. This is the time we need to talk Collaboration between nasa and Indian Space Research Agency one in Use Really surprising.

NASA unveils its most accurate laser

As a NASA publication explains, a ray of light laser could have been done transmitted and reflected for the first time amid a ship The moon and an object orbiting it, the size of an Oreo cookie, located on it modulus Located in satellite surface,

That day, at 9:00 p.m. Spanish Peninsular Time 12th December 2023, investigation Lunar Reconnaissance OrbiterAlso known as LRO, told In the direction of the exact location of your laser device Vikram module Indian Space Research Agency is creating history in space science.

Imagine you’re standing 62 miles away in central New Jersey trying to find a small cookie in New York City. This is similar to what NASA just did on the Moon, thus demonstrating the technique of pointing objects at the lunar surface from orbit. https://t.co/ueyAjAaSCK – NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) 18 January 2024

distance that separates devices on the inquiry board of receiver The Vikram module was located approximately 100 kilometersA little more than the distance between Madrid and Segovia.

In the case of this experiment, it should be noted that Indian module is located in south pole of the Moon, specifically in the crater Manzinus, and after receiving the beam of light, NASA retroreflector In said module it bounced the light back into the probe. This was the moment when NASA scientists confirmed that the test was successful.

– On Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA) #Chandrayaan3 The lander has begun to serve as a fiducial point (precisely located marker for reference) on the Moon. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) achieved laser range measurement… pic.twitter.com/wjOWDU4XWb – ISRO Insight (@ISROSight) 19 January 2024

can do sending pulses of laser light from a moving shipAs is the case with the LRO probe, for a stationary object on the moon you may have various applications As Xiaoli Sun, leader of the Goddard Space Flight Center team that developed the Indian module’s retroreflector, said, it has yet to be explored:

We have shown that we can detect our retroreflector on the surface from the Moon’s orbit. The next step will be to improve the technology so that it can become routine in missions that want to use retroreflectors in the future.

PartWhich you can see in our upcoming publications with paragraphs, measures 5 centimeters And it has eight cubic prisms integrated within an aluminum dome. your settings hardly any maintenance required And the laser can take decades to return the light to its original place.

We are using different types retroreflectorBut people of the new generation, for example, serve Auto-dock cargo ships to the ISS and they can be used in the future guide astronauts Artemis mission Darkness or for point places in which to perform next moon landing,

