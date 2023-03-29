A Counter-Strike 2 command allows players to have Wallhack

Popular CS streamer Erik ‘fl0m’ Flom was stunned after being taught a command that allowed him to wallhack Counter-Strike 2. However, Valve is aware of it.

After weeks of community buzz and anticipation, Valve finally revealed Counter-Strike 2 on March 24, launching into its limited beta phase.

Eventually replacing the popular CS:GO, CS2 has seen the first-person shooter move to the Source 2 engine. This allows for better-looking maps, a whole new grenade mechanic, and even new audio cues for weapons and all. the rest.

The article continues after the announcement.

As the game is in beta phase, it is natural that there will be some issues. Players have reported that some skins and other cosmetics are a bit broken, and there have been teething issues with the new grenades. However, fl0m He has managed to go one step beyond all that.

Counter-Strike 2 beta has command console for wallhack

The veteran Counter-Strike player, who competed under the colors of Luminosity and Mythic, managed to find a console command that gave him wallhacks. Yes, that’s right, a console command for wallhacks.

It happened during his broadcast on March 28, when some viewers urged him to type a console command to highlight objects. However, by changing the number at the end, he casts a green box around the players, much like a wallhack or aimbot would.

The article continues after the announcement.

Although he was dead and of no use to him, fl0m was still quite stunned by the find. “No Uncle. It can’t be that this command is only in the game”said.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Fortunately, he pointed out that a Counter-Strike developer was watching him and ultimately already knew the command.

“The developers have it and they already know it. There is no reason to hide it. The more people see it, the better, so people are aware.”he responded to a fan who asked him why he had shown it.

Since Valve is vigilant, don’t expect this to affect games for a long time. Also, this is a beta after all, so there are a lot of problems to solve.