A CS:GO player annihilates the entire rival team with a single bullet and here is the proof

Counter-Strike: Global OffensiveCS:GO for friends, continues to give a lot of war despite the more than ten years it has been active, with millions of players around the world who fight the most skirmishes intense and technical of first person shooters. And with so many games being played at all times throughout so many years, they give for the most unlikely situations that we can imagine; and luckily, this one that concerns us has been recorded for posterity. And it is that a player of the Valve title has achieved the impossible: annihilate the entire rival team with a single shotor what is the same, a kill 5 in 1. Do not miss the video of the moment because it is not wasted.

This is how you finish off the rival team with a single shot

Thus, and as reported by media such as Kotaku, the player of a team from the popular Valve video game went out in search of the rival team through the alleys of the map in question; nothing unusual so far. The point is that said player decides throw a preemptive grenade upon detecting some activity on the other side of the street, just to take cover behind an element of the scene. At this time, aim with the scope of the awp sniper rifle and fire a single shot. Just because.

The surprise comes moments later when he realizes that he has literally annihilated the rival team with a single shot. All this because the rival players advanced in line formation, one after the other. Thanks to the great impact power of this rifle, the player managed to kill all 5 rivals with a single shot, a feat that we will rarely see repeated, of course.

“I’ve never seen this before, so I think it’s weird? I’m not sure!” exclaims the player sp1cay on his YouTube channel, the author of such an incredible feat. Immediately afterwards, the rest of the classmates begin -incredulous- to celebrate loudly what just happened in your game. Seeing is believing.

