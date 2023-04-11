A CS:GO player fires everyone’s dream bullet and wipes out the opposing team with a single shot

More than a decade of CS:GO on screens around the world and it is normal to think that we have seen all the possible plays. However, there are issues of chance and skill that must come together at the same moment for us to see a stellar moment. That is precisely what has happened to player sp1cay.

During a Valve title match, this user started a round by heading into the match against the opposing team. After throwing a grenade to annihilate an opponent as soon as possible, sp1cay deployed his AWP|PAW, fired and struck down with a single shot the entire group of anti-terrorists. That is, five simultaneous kills with a single movement. Here you can see the moment.





The truth is that this user chose one of the best weapons to achieve this feat. The AWP is described “because of its distinctive sound and ‘one shot, one kill’ policy”, so it had everything to gain in this situation. It is much more common to see rounds of CS:GO in which a single player completely wipes out the other team, but it is practically impossible to do it with just one bullet.

“I’ve never seen this before, so I think it’s weird? I’m not sure!”, indicates sp1cay on his YouTube channel. On the other hand, he has indicated that he hopes to show the reactions of the rivals to see the effect that such a shot caused on them. His teammates can do nothing but hallucinate We’ll see if Counter-Strike 2 makes such a feat easier thanks to the dynamic smoke grenades.





