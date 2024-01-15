A Cuban diplomat killed in an alleged assassination in Havana

He Cuban diplomat Félix Andrés León CarballoWhich was part of the Ministry of External Affairs (MINREX) since 1975, He died this Saturday in Havana, allegedly the victim of a the killing,

MINREX site announced this news Death By Leon Carballo This Sunday without giving details of the death. Leon Carballo served as the Cuban regime’s ambassador to Belarus, Ukraine and the Czech Republic,

The brief information from Minrex, along with some data on Carballo’s diplomatic actions, was published after Cuban Ambassador to Djibouti, Marcelo Caballero Torres, expressed his condolences on his Facebook page over the alleged murder of his colleague.

,Felix Leon died on me…better say ‘they killed him’. ‘Pacolo’, as we also know him, I refuse to talk about you in the past tense. So many years together! And some bastards came in the way of our plans. “This is our last photo,” Caballero Torres said in a post on his Facebook profile, which was later deleted but was repeated by several media outlets on the Internet.

Comments from Leon Carballo’s friends, who mourned his death, point to an alleged violent act.

Ambassador Caballero’s wife Maura Quintero Depote wrote, “I am very sorry. They took away Brother Paco. Even justice will not soothe our immense pain. There can be no punishment for that crime.”

In another comment, Caballero Torres said: “That’s life…sometimes it’s lost in the worst…and unwanted way.”

Moraima Hernández Palmer wrote: “Mars, very sad to lose Paco so suddenly and in such a cruel way (…) Paco, a simple, humble man, family-oriented, excellent partner and diplomat; much-loved husband, father and Grandfather. A hearty hug, too, for Olenka and Ivan.”

In its official note, MINREX indicated that Félix Andrés León Carballo had been associated with the work of the Europe Directorate for many years and had also worked in the Center for Information and Multimedia Services., The diplomat retired.

“Let us always remember them Contribution to foreign policy and its eternal permanence in the Minrex family“Text was added, expressing condolences to the family and colleagues.

The organ of Cuba’s Communist Party said in a recent editorial that the regime makes “extreme efforts” to curb crime, corruption, illegalities and social indiscipline and acknowledged that the situation “remains complex” due to the unfavorable socio-economic scenario. “

,There has been the appearance of a segment of the population, including young people, who consider crime and illegality an easy and quick way to obtain profits.“Official newspaper added GranmaIn a lesson which took away all responsibility from the police.

,This is not just a problem of the Interior Ministry, nor just of the police. This is everyone’s problemGovernment and business systems,” he said.

civil insecurity on the island, which for newspapers Granma While limited to simple crime, in recent years it has reached terror levels on the island and there have been reports of murders inside homes and on the streets, usually to steal the victims’ property.

An anonymous and confidential survey by the independent CubeData project civil defense in cuba -The survey conducted between June 15 and 30, 2022, revealed that 61% of those surveyed said they had been victims of some type of violence or crime. Of that group, only 14.6% reported the incident to the PNR, according to the study which aimed to examine how safe and satisfied Cubans felt with the laws designed to protect citizens.

The insecurity experienced by Cubans due to the increase in crime and violence was also reflected in the 2023 Global Peace Index, In this indicator of the level of peace and absence of violence in a country, published in early November, Cuba ranks 99th out of 163 countries.