A disturbing scene with Diddy, Justin Bieber still stigmatizes a teen

Didi continues to make news this week! Since the FBI searched their homes, compromising files have been surfacing in the media and social networks, including an old video of Justin Bieber when he was still a teenager.

Justin Bieber became an international star at a very young age and since the beginning of his career he has worked with big names in the music industry like Diddy. After the scandal broke against Puff Daddy, old pictures of her with the Canadian singer have resurfaced and the sequence is controversial. In the famous scene that appeared, Justin Bieber is only 15 years old and even today he is not that popular, he is at the beginning of his career.

Diddy and Justin Bieber: A compromising video resurfaces

“He spends 48 hours with Diddy, where we hang out We can’t reveal what we actually do,Before adding, Diddy first comments to the person who is making his video, “But it’s really a 15-year-old’s dream.”, “I was entrusted with the responsibility of taking care of him. It’s signed by Usher and I had legal guardianship of Usher when he made his first album.Puff then explains to Daddy that he had custody of Justin Bieber at the time, after assuring him that he cannot reveal what they do together.

“I do not have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, She’s with me and we’ll go crazy,, Diddy clarified about his relationship with Bieber before announcing that they were going to do something crazy, but without going into details. Facing recent allegations of assault and rape, this video has further increased the criticism of Puff Daddy, as he has been described by his accusers as a true predator who will do anything to achieve his goals. Ready to do.

in an interview, Usher also said questionable things about his relationship with Diddy Who supported him during his adolescence by inviting him to come and stay at their home. “I had a chance to see some things.”The RnB singer expressed confidence that it was all madness and specified that he would never put his children in one of the rapper’s camps because “things happen” there.