A dive into the ledger of the festival

Rock Werchter combi ticket prices have almost tripled in the last twenty years. Visitors to the festival also had to pay double for drink tickets. And then there’s the car park, the campsite… what’s the point of all this? A look at the tally of the country’s biggest music festival. ‘Actually, the music lover should say: I’m so fed up with those silly prices, I’m not going to festivals anymore.’

Stephen Vanderstraeten

Forget about Pink, Harry Styles and maybe a little Bruce Springsteen. They were ‘warmers’ for the annual High Mass of Rock Music over a recent weekend. Because for four days from Thursday the Werchter meadow will be completely filled again. Plus, the organization Live Nation Festivals — headed by Herman Schuermans — no doubt hopes that public (and media) attention will be squarely focused on the forums this time around.

At Werchter Boutique and TW Classic, there was almost as much talk about the cashless payment system and disorganized car parks as about the demonstrations. And especially about its price. “I used to pay for parking (25 euro, version) My admission ticket immediately”, was one of the most shared Twitter messages, not coincidentally. Criticism lashed out at the media. That’s the promise for Rock Werchter, where laments about overpriced tickets and pints end up as predictable as Red Hot Chili Peppers. Fair or unfair?

‘a deal’



First tell the tweeter in the above question: To pay as much for an entrance ticket as it does for a parking ticket today, we’d already have to go back to 1988 and ’89, when a ticket (and converted from Belgian francs) The price was 24 and 26 Euro respectively. The festival is split neatly between Torhout on Saturday and Werchter on Sunday and lasts only one day. A true comparison of price is really only possible from 2003, when the festival took place only in Werchter and extended for four days. For that combi ticket, visitors had to pay 108 euros that year, an amount that would be less than what they would pay for a single day ticket (127 euros) today.

Since then, the price rose rapidly, with the first significant drop between 2006 and 2007 – from 132 to 160 euros. Or suddenly 21 percent. “Rock Werchter is getting expensive”, the newspapers headlined in bold. “A deal”, festival organizer Hermann Schuremans quickly shrugged off the criticism. Morning, “Actually, I should have asked for another 20 or 40 euros, but apparently that’s not allowed in Flanders.”

As a reason for the rapid growth, ‘De Schoor’ cited the salary that the band themselves demanded. The 2007 bill included Pearl Jam, Metallica and Muse, among others, and did not leave its box for less than 500,000 to 1 million euros. which is also supported in the book rock werchter From music connoisseur Jean Delvaux: “Wages are skyrocketing. The cast budget for 51 actors in 2001 is 1.3 million euros. In 2007 this increased to 5.3 million euros for 59 artists. You have to choose between leaving or following. The Schuremans picked the top.”



picture photo news

Naldrang Edition



Only twice in those twenty years will the combi price remain unchanged: in 2011 and ’12 with 195 euros and in 2016 and ’17 with 236 euros. However it should also be noted that Rock Werchter added a third stage in 2012 and even a fourth stage in 2018, giving festival goers a wider choice.

But especially since the meadows went through two quiet summers during the pandemic in 2020 and 21, it doesn’t look possible to stop. If at the last festival of 2019 before Corona, music lovers still paid 243 euros for a combi ticket, then for the 2022 edition of Bang Rage it was immediately 266 euros. “It is not a popular measure, but a necessary one,” Schuermans said in a press release last year. “Life has become more expensive in recent months and the festival world is no different. The cost of crew, infrastructure, energy and security is rising rapidly.

This year, the already completely sold out combi tickets also cost 292 euros. In just three versions, there is a 20 percent savings in price. It already seems almost certain that the symbolic threshold of 300 euros will be reached in 2024. It is surprising that this increase has already crossed the level of inflation before ‘everyday living becomes more expensive’. For example, while between November 2018 and November 2021 – each time new ticket prices for next summer were announced – the index rose by ‘only’ 6.6 per cent, tickets increased by 9.4 per cent. This is called projecting future inflation.

pint



An almost equally important state matter is the price of a pint on whey. A pint of 25 cl costs 3.25 euros in advance in this edition – immediately the price of a drink or meal ticket – whereas in 2019 it was still 2.75 euros. And in 2018 only 2.50 Euros. In other words, a 30 percent increase over five summers. And 95 percent more than in 2003, when festival visitors received three drink vouchers for 5 euros. The cost of which was 1.66 euros per frothy cup. However, when the festival organization decided in 2006 to raise the price to 6 euros – or 2 euros per pint – for three vouchers – a popular revolt broke out.

Today such an award would be celebrated, but then Hermann Schuermans had to calm all the anger: “Although the price of beer has tripled in recent years, we have always been asking for 5 euros for three coupons”, He argued in the run-up to the conscious Rock Werchter 2006. “At a certain point you have to adjust it and in order to keep working practically, you have to round those numbers. That’s why now three vouchers of 6 euros each. Now that amount will remain the same for many years.”

Exactly how much beer is transported during the four-day festival is one of the best-kept secrets in the region. Both Rock Werchter and AB InBev never communicate about this. But assuming that the average person going to the festival consumes at least five beers or soft drinks every day, with 88,000 visitors per day, you already end up with at least 1,760,000 filled cups. . Good for a minimum turnover of 5,720,000 Euros.



Images we’ll undoubtedly see again this weekend: 88,000 festival visitors per day who go completely nuts. picture photo news

up to 30 million euros in organizational costs



The big question is how much it cost Rock Werchter’s outfit. Anyway, after Corona, the fees of artists have increased by 30 percent and more. The sum of 1.5 million euros for an absolute topper to close out a festival day is slowly getting closer. But Hermann Schuremans has been silent on these matters for decades. Then Jan Smeets of their Dutch colleague Pinkpop was a little loose. In preparation for the 2019 edition of the Dutch festival – headlined by Fleetwood Mac, Mumford & Sons and The Cure, among others – Smeets replied HBVL When asked how much a three-day and somewhat smaller-scale edition of Pinkpop cost: “17 million euros. Of this, 9 million goes to the band and that is huge. In fact, the music lover should say: I’m so fed up with those silly prices, I’m not going to festivals anymore. But this is not happening. For the four days of Rock Werchter, you can now count on an organizational budget that can be at least 25 and maybe even 30 million euros.

However ticket revenue already provides a solid return. With 67,000 combi tickets (at 292 euros each) and 84,000 day tickets (at 127 euros each), 30,232,000 euros in cash will be liquidated next weekend. It is the same with the (sold out) campsites: at 37 Euros and about 50,000 campers suitable for a turnover of 1,850,000 Euros. And then we haven’t even mentioned the car parks, food stands and VIP packages, which also represent six-figure businesses.

The fact that this will benefit the organization is evident from the annual accounts of Live Nation Festivals, which is in excellent health despite the Corona break. In the last consultative general festival year, i.e. 2019, Live Nation Festivals (which includes, in addition to Rock Werchter, Werchter Boutique and TW Classic) made a total profit of 6,595,413 euros. Slightly less than in 2018 when Schuermans & Co raised 7,427,423 euros above the limit. But don’t worry: a piggy bank of 109,112,284 euros was already waiting in 2019.

And despite the pandemic, that piggy bank hasn’t dwindled yet: it now amounts to 116,002,327 euros, according to the last account filed for the 2021 fiscal year. And then the income from the sold out 2022 and current editions should be added to that.

Apart from this, ‘De Schuer’ has not become any worse. Although he remains the organizer of Rock Werchter to this day, he already in 2001 sold his brainchild to the American multinational SFX, now renamed Live Nation. He reportedly received 12.5 million euros for it, although he never confirmed that amount. Meanwhile, the Schuermans would have made capital of around 37 million euros.

However, the now 69-year-old organizer will be angry with all the financial discussions involving his Rock Werchter. He likes to emphasize the unique trajectory of his brainchild. because, as he does in the book rock werchter Noted: “All over the world, people are wearing band T-shirts. Behind are the tour schedules, where Werchter stands out among place names such as Paris, Barcelona, ​​Tokyo and Amsterdam. fucking Werchter!”