A dull history lesson saved by youth singing ‘Euphoria’ ★★★☆☆



Excitement Image: Julian Rosefeldt

manifesto, the previous major project of German artist and filmmaker Julian Rosefeldt, was one of the hits of the Holland Festival in 2017. It was a thirteen-screen film installation in which we see Australian actress Cate Blanchett in equally famous roles (art) Manifesto from History presented. It must be said that more attention was paid to the merits of the actress than to the content of the manifesto.

ExcitementOne of the major productions of this edition of the Holland Festival, clearly still Rosefeldt, but on a larger scale than his earlier work. He still uses existing texts, in this case from the entire written history of mankind, from Socrates to rapper Cardi B, in conjunction with a spectacular film installation that played on no less than 24 screens at the Central Market Hall in Amsterdam-West. goes . That establishment is a must-see, but you get a very tantalizing history lesson in return. the subject of Excitement Money is the greed and destructive force of capitalism.

About the Author

Mark Moorman writes for De Volkrant about series, photography and popular culture.

What do we see on entry? The light in the hall comes from the movie screen. A central canvas in the center front, the size of a large cinema screen: this is where the story will be told. All-round images on five screens of five (jazz) drummers providing part of the soundtrack. And, the most spectacular part of the installation, on several connecting screens, dozens of members of the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, whose voices occasionally swell as part of the soundtrack by Canadian composer and conductor Sammy Moussa.

Several short films play on the central screen, interspersed with beautiful shots (from the air and from the ground), in which we walk through the labyrinth of the modern city, the most striking manifestation of capitalism, with inequality at every street corner. a taxi driver (Giancarlo Esposito) drives a mysterious passenger through a mythical version of New York and entertains him about the pitfalls of our desire to always have more; Many homeless men go through capitalism in the junkyard; Two women discuss basic income and revolution at a distribution center; A group of youths wonder what the future holds for them; Anarchist dance explodes into a little Cirque de Soleil, a scene in a bank building. and finally, a tiger (voiced by Cate Blanchett) walks through a supermarket. Mediocre computer animation, but proof once again that Blanchett really can bend any text at will.

Yes, that song. Whatever the actors do with it, they’re hardly more than an endless collection of clichés and open doors in the ‘who wouldn’t agree’ category. With a bit of irony, if only because Rosefeldt preaches the revolution to an elite audience of visitors at the world’s major arts festivals.

Don’t forget to wander Central Market Hall and pay attention to the members of the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. There they are, in their clothes; The guy with his arm in a sling, the tall girl, the little dancing girl, the guy in the wheelchair, all shapes and sizes and as varied as Brooklyn itself. Right at the age when spending two hours in front of the camera on a fairly elusive art project can be called a challenge and the search for an attitude has its own stresses. When they start singing and you feel the collective power of that choir, something magical happens, and you (finally) feel something that resembles rapture. And while Rosefeldt’s two-hour text bombardment may have apocalyptic features, who wouldn’t expect these young voices to?

Central Market Hall Excitement Amsterdam – To the west can be seen the monumental Central Market Hall, formerly part of the Food Center Amsterdam. In the hall (an attraction in itself) a huge theater of black cloth has been created, where you can sit on the floor (there are a few low chairs with backrests) or move around. The temperature in the tent was already high enough during the preview: bring something to drink. A train runs up and down from the entrance of the huge food center to Markthal, which is the only way to get there. Along the way, keep an eye out for Keith Haring’s recovered and restored mural on the Stedelijk Museum’s former depot. Excitement turns into one walk And you can walk at any time, but it is recommended to start at the beginning.

Excitement

film installation An installation by Julian Rosefeldt, a co-production of the Park Avenue Armory, Holland Festival and the Ruhrtriennale.

Until June 25 at the Central Market Hall, Amsterdam