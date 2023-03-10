A European LoL legend becomes 100 Thieves coach

100 Thieves is not responding to all expectations and the consequences have been reflected in the coaching staff. The North American organization has made official the departure of Christophe van Oudheusden «kaas» as coach of the first team. The Belgian’s departure is caused by sports results, since currently the thieves are not a playoff team and have more defeats than victories. To reformulate its coaching staff, the entity has decided to give a new role to a legend of the European League of Legends who was already part of the staff.

100 thieves has announced that Erlend Våtevik “Nukeduck” will be the new head coach of the team. At the end of 2022, the Norwegian left Excel Esports and decided to make the leap to the benches with the North American team. His debut as head coach will be in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) with the obligation to overcome the bad results of the team. With Kaas as the team’s head coach, Nukeduck’s role within the team was as an assistant.

The 100 Thieves coaching staff will continue to be led by two familiar faces from the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). Nukeduck will be accompanied by Danny Le Comte “Dan Dan”, formerly top clubs like Misfits Gaming. Dan Dan stopped competing at the end of 2021, but has been part of 100T since 2022. During the last year the Spanish-Dutch has been part of the coaching staff of the thieves’ academy. However, now he will make the leap to the first team occupying the role of the Norwegian: assistant.

100 Thieves have only won one match in three weeks

The departure of the former MAD Lions coach is caused by the losing streak of 100 Thieves in the LCS. In the last three weeks the team has only won one match against Team Liquid, going 1-6. In six weeks of competition, the North American organization has gone from occupying the second position to being in danger of running out of the playoffs. Currently 100T is seventh with only five wins and eight losses, generating a state of alert within a club that in 2022 was runner-up on both occasions. In addition, for the 13th season the thieves were listed as one of the ‘candidates’ for the title by consummating the return of Søren Bjerg «bjergsen» and Yiliang Peng «double lift«.

