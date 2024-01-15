A famous trader has made a price prediction for 2025

important point: American trader, Peter Brandt was encouraged to predict the price of Bitcoin in 2025, when the bullish cycle will end.

According to its own technical analysis, BTC will trade between $120,000 and $200,000 by September next year.

Bitcoin has seen a significant increase of almost 9% in the past week, falling to around $57,000.

Peter BrandtAn American businessman with over 50 years of experience in finance was very bullish about the current moment Bitcoin And with what’s coming.

The expert conducted his own analysis and pointed out that Bitcoin has crossed its 15-month ascending channel, so now “The goal of the current bull market cycle, which is set to end in August-September 2025, rising from 120,000 to 200,000 USD,

Now, Bitcoin made gains of almost 35% So far this year, it has once again reached US $ 57,000, it has not reached this figure since November 2021.

Specifically, Brandt believes that BTC’s bullish cycle will continue until the cryptocurrency loses support at $51,800 this week.

The key to Bitcoin according to Brandt

For analysts, the decline in 2024 will be significant for the price of the major cryptocurrency. so it’s like that A new ATH is expected for this year,

Some experts dare to say that BTC will retrace just before the halving and then resume its long-term uptrend.