A former Mongolian president mocked Putin’s comments about Russia’s historical borders

Former Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj (John Moore/Getty Images)

former president of mongolia tsyagyin elbegdorj mocked Russian President, Vladimir Putinand their arguments to justify it Ukraine attacks his country,

Putin has repeatedly used historical borders to explain the invasion, arguing that Russia has authority over Kiev despite Ukraine being an independent country.

Vladimir Putin in interview with Tucker Carlson

In the interview that the Kremlin head gave to an American journalist last week tucker carlsonsaid, among other things It was Ukraine that started the war in 2014 when President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted. And? Russia’s goal is to end this warHe said there were hints of civil war because Russians and Ukrainians are the same people.

Former President Elbegdorj makes fun of Putin’s logic in his X account MAPS which revealed its size mongol empirewhich at that time controlled parts of what is now Russia,

Publication in X of former Mongolian President Tsygyin Elbegdorj

“After Putin’s conversation, I received a historical map of Mongolia. Don’t worry. We are a peaceful and free nation”, he wrote along with four maps.

there was once a mongol empire largest in the world, Its territory covered much of Eurasia and included much of modern China and Russia, as well as Ukraine.

Today, Mongolia is a small country compared to China and Russia, but is one of the largest countries in the world in terms of land area.

In the interview with Carlson, Putin also assured that Russia has not yet achieved its objectives in Ukraine, because one of them is “Disclaimer”,

Vladimir Putin in interview with Tucker Carlson Nord Stream

On your part, German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzdescribed as “joke” and “absurdity” Putin’s statements.

“The Russian president makes a mockery of what Russia is actually doing in Ukraine and gives completely absurd explanations for the reasons for this war. This makes it even clearer for us: we are firmly on the side of Ukraine,” Scholz wrote on his X account.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)