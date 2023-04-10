A gaming laptop for less than 600 euros! Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA RTX 3000 at a bargain price

The market for gaming computers and consoles has been seriously affected by the rise in prices that we have seen in recent months in technological products, even causing the rise in the PVP of PlayStation 5. This has also been transferred to the market for gaming computers, in which building a tower designed to play is much more expensive than a few years ago, which has caused users look for cheaper alternatives.

The main of these alternatives has been to go to the gaming laptop market, which, although it has also suffered a small increase in the more premium models, has managed to contain the price increase quite well, making it possible to find real bargains. An example is the Dell G15 5511, which is now reduced on Amazon to just 599.00 euros, instead of the 799.00 euros that its PVP marks. Therefore, we can acquire it with a fantastic discount of 200 euros.

This Dell gaming laptop has really balanced hardware for the price we will pay for it. Specifically, we will find a processor Intel Core i5-11260H, which will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. And in the graphics section, we will have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, which will offer us fantastic performance to play in Full HD.

Precisely, the laptop screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels on its 15.6-inch screen, with a refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz, and which will be really beneficial in games like Counter-Strike or Valorant. In addition, the device has a cooling system made up of 4 fans, and offers LED lighting on its keyboard. Finally, the laptop includes Ubuntu installed as standard, so if we want to have Windows, we must install it ourselves.





