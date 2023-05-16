A Hat in Time PC Latest Version Free Game Download

Download A Hat in Time PC latest version free game

about this game

Time Cap is a cute 3D platform jumping game that tells the story of a young girl who sews various magical hats and bad powers!

Little girl and her spaceship.

small woman, big world

Jump openly in 5 big worlds and discover new experiences around every corner! Like all children, cap girls love to climb and investigate. In her adventurous spirit, no mountains can stop her experience. She can do a variety of jumping moves, so she can climb walls and even swing through cracks!

Cute hats, captivating yarns, trendy badges

By collecting rare magic thread, the hat woman can sew hats with multiple abilities, such as a witch hat that can brew explosive potions, allowing you to peer into wooden ghost masks from other dimensions in the world. You can even craft stronger hats by wearing badges traded by Earth’s inhabitants!

Focus on community by community

Raised close to goal 10x on time-limited Kickstarter! To Back To My Neighborhood, Time Cap has full modules and Steam Workshop support, in-game screenshot styles,

64-bit processor and operating system required

Operating system: Windows XP SP3 / Windows Vista / Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit only

Processor: 3.0GHz processor

Memory: 4GB RAM

DirectX version: 9.0c

Storage: 5 GB of free space required

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.