A Karmine Corp player “leaves” the team

Karmine Corp is one of the teams that is having the worst so far in VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). In the absence of starting the next day, the French team is in eighth position with a record of one win and three losses. The organization founded by content creator Kamel Kebir “Kameto” finds itself alongside the Giants, KOI and Team Heretics in the fight for the final playoff spot. However, this path a priori has been complicated for KCorp after the spontaneous departure of one of its players.

Karmine Corp has announced through an official statement that Alexis Humbert “Newzera” is leaving the team immediately. Newzera communicated his departure to the club at the beginning of the week and the entity has assured that it respects the player’s decision despite the moment in which he makes it. «As an organization it is important for us to listen to our players and allow them to evolve in the best conditions. We respect his decision and are doing our best to support our players and coaching staff in dealing with this situation,” KCorp said. The club’s assistant coach, Ahmed El Sheikh”ZE1SH«, will replace him in the starting five by being registered as a substitute.

However, the tension generated by the movement grew after the declarations of the in-game leader by Karmine Corp, Adil Benrlitom «Scream«. «My brother [Nivera] and I have already experienced this moment in which one of our teammates leaves the team in the middle of a competition (Liquid). Now we are facing a lot of difficulties internally and honestly, I think this is the first time in my career that I need all your support and strength to overcome this adversity.“, has assured the Belgian. KCorp will face its first match without Newzera on April 21 against Natus Vincere.

Voici la raison de mon tweet ce matin… ⁰⁰Mon frère et moi vivons encore ce moment où un de nos coéquipiers abandonne l’équipe au sein d’une compétition (Liquid). Aujourd’hui on rencontre beaucoup de difficultés en internet et honnêtement je crois que c’est la première fois dans… https://t.co/Zftz5pkgYh — KC ScreaM 🇲🇦 (@ScreaM_) April 19, 2023

BBL Esports also makes changes to its squad

While the Karmine Corp changes were not planned, the situation is completely different at BBL Esports. The Turkish organization is currently the bottom of the VCT EMEA without having known the victory in the disputed days. For this reason, the entity has decided to do without Berke Kantürk «Vlad»as first coach to make way for Mehmed Arda«epic«. As far as the players are concerned, Hüseyin Kabişteke «aimDLL»He has left the starting five and is already looking for offers from other clubs.

