A Knives Out Mystery’ becomes the 3rd BIGGEST debut for a feature in streaming – CinePOP Cinema

Success! According to Nielsen Chartsthe suspense ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery‘, sequence of ‘Between Knives and Secrets‘, was watched for over 2.2 billion minutes during the first three days since its release.

The film became the third biggest debut for a feature film on streaming services, behind only ‘Abracadabra 2‘ (2.3 billion minutes) and ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ (2.3 billion minutes).

It is worth remembering that the third film in the franchise ‘Between Knives and Secrets‘ is already in development. In an interview with deadlinethe director rian johnson revealed that he is already writing the script for the next chapter.

“Despite the agreement (to make two films in the franchise) with Netflix, I would be free to focus on another project if I felt like it (before ‘Knives Out 3’). I feel like everyone thought I would start developing different projects, but over the past few months, ‘Between Knives and Secrets 3’ has been the most interesting project for me.”

He completes, "It's not because of a contractual obligation, but because I'm genuinely interested in developing this sequel. I like the idea of ​​figuring out how to do something completely different from previous films."





It is worth remembering that the Netflix disbursed more than $400 million to acquire the rights to produce the sequels to ‘Between Knives and Secrets‘, which was one of the big surprises of 2019, earning several nominations and awards on the festival circuit and setting the stage for a new universe of mystery.

The sequels will also bring back the writer and director rian johnson.

The film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and became one of last year’s most acclaimed works.

With a budget of just $40 millionthe film grossed more than US$300 million worldwide.