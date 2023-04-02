A Knives Out Mystery is now available on Netflix – Metropolitana FM

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on Netflix this Friday (23), the feature directed and scripted by rian johnson (Between Knives and Secrets, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is the sequence of Between Knives and Secrets (2019). Daniel Craig (007 – No Time to Die) returns for the sequel as Detective Benoit Blanc.

In addition to Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, kate hudson, dave bautista It is Ethan Hawke also star Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

+ The Fabolous: Meet the new Netflix series starring Choi Min-ho from Shinee

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery accompanies “the intrepid detective on a luxurious Greek island estate, but how and why he’s there is just the first of many riddles. Blanc soon finds a diverse group of friends gathered for the annual get-together hosted by billionaire Miles Bron (Norton). Guests include Miles’ former partner Andi Brand (Monáe); current Connecticut governor Claire Debella (Hahn); scientist Lionel Toussaint (Odom Jr.); fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay (Hudson) and her loyal assistant Peg (Henwick), plus influencer Duke Cody (Bautista) with his girlfriend Whiskey (Cline). As in every self-respecting detective story, each character hides their own secrets, lies and motivations. So when a death happens, everyone is a suspect.”.

The film brings the last appearances of Stephen Sondheim (Sweeney Todd) It is Angela Lansbury (Mary Poppins Returns) in a film, the American composer passed away on November 26, 2021 and the British actress passed away on October 11, 2022.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery began shooting on June 28 in Spetses, Greece, filming in the country ended on July 30. The film finished shooting on September 13, 2021.

Check out the official trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery:

What is the synopsis of Between Knives and Secrets?

Between Knives and Secrets premiered in Brazilian theaters on December 12, 2019, the feature film stars Daniel Craig and brings Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World) as Harlan Thrombey, this was one of Plummer’s last roles, the Canadian actor passed away on February 5, 2021 at the age of 91.

In addition to Craig and Plummer, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford It is Jaeden Lieberher are also part of the main cast of the feature directed and scripted by rian johnson.

Check out the synopsis and official trailer for Between Knives and Secrets:

“After turning 85, Harlan Thrombey, a famous detective story writer, is found dead. Hired to investigate the case, Detective Benoit Blanc discovers that, among the mysterious employees and Harlan’s conflicted family, everyone can be considered a suspect in the crime.”.

Learn more about Series and Films:

+ Counselor of Love: Meet the Turkish romantic comedy that conquered Netflix subscribers

+ Alice in Borderland: Season 2 of the Japanese series is now available on Netflix

+ Grey’s Anatomy: Remember the Christmas episodes of the medical drama