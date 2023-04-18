A League of Legends Story – A pixelart RPg based on the LoL universe – MMORPG Zone

riot forge is proud to announce that The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™, the raw independent RPG of High quality 2D pixel action and aestheticsis now available for Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®4 (PS4™) and PlayStation®5 (PS5™), plus PC via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store.

Developed by Digital Sun, moonlighter creators, The Mageseeker is a gritty, high-quality 2D pixel aesthetics action RPG that takes place in Demacia, a powerful kingdom in the world of Runeterra that seeks to abolish the use of forbidden magic to maintain order, using said magic to do so. . He plays as Sylas, a fugitive wizard who joins a group of rebels deep in the woods. His revolution will destroy the supposed peace of Demacia, a peace achieved through the blood and sweat of wizards. The Mageseeker offers an action-packed fantasy gaming experience for those looking to experience a story of power, identity and justice. Sylas will use his unique spell stealing abilities to draw the enemies’ magic from him and use those powers against them.

The standard edition can be purchased for €29.99 and the deluxe edition for €39.99. This edition includes digital items such as a Silverwing Supply Station Pack, Cave Sweet Home decorations, exclusive spells, and Unchained skins. A physical collector’s edition is also available (€169.99) which includes a Sylas figurine, art book, deluxe art print, special edition hardcover Lux comic book, Sylas and Lux ​​enamel pins, and the vinyl of the soundtrack, all inside an exclusive custom box.

