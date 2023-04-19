A League of Legends Story launches for PC and consoles

The new delivery of riot forge, The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story, is now available for consoles and PC. This title comes to various platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG. The game is available in two versions: the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The title developed by Digital Sin is a 2D action game that takes place in the Demacia region, one of the kingdoms of Runeterra. In the game, players take control of Sylas.a fugitive wizard who joins a group of rebels deep in the forest and leads a group of rebels to start a revolution for justice and power.

As part of the League of Legends universe, The Mageseeker offers an exciting gameplay experience that will appeal to fans of the franchise, as well as offering a new perspective on the history of Demacia.

Specifications to be able to play The Mageseeker on PC

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Operating system: Windows 10, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, AMD A8-5600k

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: Radeon Vega 8 / Intel Iris Plus / GTX 650 / Radeon HD 7770 (2 GB VRAM required)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB of available space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS