A League of Legends Story will arrive in autumn 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Nintendo Switch

Today Riot Games has announced its solo games that many people have been waiting for, although it is not the first time they have done it, since they have released titles like Ruined Kingnow the next RPG adventure is Song of Nunuthe game announced in 2021 already has an upcoming release date.

In a video where the company updates the status of these games, Riot announces not only the release date but several more titles in the same genre as the new The Megaseeker: A League of Legends Storyanother 2D action RPG developed by the creators of MoonlighterAdditionally, they also show us a preview of Convergence: A League of Legends Story another story that will arrive this summer.

With this there are three big announcements that we will mostly be able to play this year, however, we must remember that these experiences can be better enjoyed if we know about the history of League of Legendssince these titles will revolve around it.

Song of Nunu will tell us the stories, myths and secrets of the enchanted and frozen land of the Freljord.

For example, Song of Nunu is a game that will tell us the story of the champion Nunu and Willumpone of the oldest and best known in League of Legendsthis develops its story in the inhospitable and frozen lands of the Freljord, place of champions such as Volibear, Tryndamere, Ashe, Lissandra, among others, this emotional story will tell us the history and hidden myths of the mythical frozen land.





Son of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Autumn 2023For the other games there is no exact date but we will be aware once Riot Games presents this information.