A League of Legends Story will be the new LoL action RPG with Sylas as the protagonist

The division riot forge from Riot Games continues to work on more video games in the League of Legends universe and is determined to expand it even further, which has led it to announce the development of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Storywhich will be an action RPG that will have as its protagonist sylas to better understand its origins.

The Spanish studio Digital Sun, creator of Moonlighter, is the one behind this indie with a pixel-art touch that will take place in the region of Demacia, one of the kingdoms of Runeterra that is determined to restrict the use of what it calls magic prohibited while using magic to maintain order. That’s where Sylas comes in, a fugitive wizard out for revenge and one who will put an end to the peace that reigned.

From what has been anticipated so far, we know that The Mageseeker will invite us to lead an army of rebel magicians and lead a revolution, which will leave us with a story focused on power, equality and justice. Its arrival is expected sometime this spring on PC and consoles.

In addition, it has not been the only title that Riot Forge has wanted to talk about, because the company has not forgotten two other projects it had in hand: Convergence: A League of Legends Story and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story , since on both it has been able to provide a somewhat more specific window for their respective releases.





In the case of the first, we remember that it is a 2D platform and action game, with time control mechanics and that it will have Ekko as the protagonist when it goes on sale in summer 2023. For its part, the other is a puzzle adventure in which you will have to search for Nunu’s missing mother when it is published in fall 2023in both cases for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.