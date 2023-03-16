A leak of Pokémon GO reveals a new mechanic for the game

Pokémon GO is preparing for a new feature that will continue to keep the mobile game alive, as anticipated by a leak.

Pokémon faces a 2023 full of newsespecially with regard to Pokemon Scarlet and Purple, which will receive 2 DLCs in autumn and winter, respectively. Nevertheless, there is much beyond the ninth generation of the franchise that Game Freak develops, since the franchise has other projects that do not stop offering news and updating. One of them is Pokémon GO, which was also present at Pokémon Day to confirm what will be present in the title for mobile devices next. Now instead A new mechanic could have been leaked to revolutionize the game.

The information comes from the PokeMiners Twitter account, common when it comes to leaks of any self-respecting Pokémon game, since they are dedicated to studying the source code of the titles to discover what their next content will be. In this sense, they claim that Pokémon GO would be about to include new dark raids. Furthermore, it is said that it will require a new specific ticket to access it and that will grant extra experiencein addition to being able to access them from remote way.

Our real-time is now starting. First up, there are new Shadow Raids. There are 5 levels, and there is a new raid ticket specifically for these new Shadow Raids. You get additional XP from these Shadow Raids and they appear to be remote. — Poke Miners (@poke_miners) March 13, 2023

Therefore, it seems that Pokémon GO continues to have a long way to go, while the Pokédex continues to expand to allow access to new Pokémon constantly and prevent the game from dying. These new raids can be a great reason to continue supporting it and offer players a different experience.

Pokémon could be thinking of including NFT and blockchain in its games

One of the latest news regarding the Pokémon universe has raised alarm bells among followers and it is that one of the most controversial measures in recent years in the field of video games is everything related to NFTs and blockchain technology. Well, in the latest information that has been released, it is stated that The Pokémon Company could be thinking of studying these options for its games, so we will have to see what the matter remains.

Of course, this does not imply that NFTs and blockchain technology will be included in the main games of the sagabut it could affect projects like Pokémon GO itself, so it will be necessary to be very aware of any news in this regard.