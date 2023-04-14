A leak reveals the new champions that will arrive this year in League of Legends: A region that has been without news for years returns – League of Legends

Riot Games was preparing a presentation of the new League of Legends champions, but they have been revealed ahead of time.

Although there were many years in which League of Legends seemed immune to leaks, Riot Games has lost part of its expertise to keep secrets. Now it is relatively common to see how the first information about new characters or greats does not always come thanks to an official announcement from the developer, but it is a member of the community who reveals the news. That is exactly what has happened on this occasion, since it has transcended new information about who would be the next four champions which could still be released throughout the year.

The next champions coming to League of Legends

With a track record of finding far more hits than misses, BigBadBear has become one of the ‘leakers’ of reference in the community of League of Legends and it is he who shares new information about the four missing champions that should arrive this 2023. Three of these characters have been officially confirmed by Riot Games in the past. However, there is information about a completely unknown new heroine which is only defined as a “Freljord Huntress”. It would be the last in the list of news from the developer.

The details revealed about the upcoming champions are as follows…

Naafiri : The character and his name were officially confirmed by Riot Games. In this new information, it is confirmed that he looks similar to that of a dog and that he will have an ability to multiply in some way. In addition, the leak mentions that this mechanic would be related to a pack of dogs and that it will be “easy to play but difficult to master.”

: The character and his name were officially confirmed by Riot Games. In this new information, it is confirmed that he looks similar to that of a dog and that he will have an ability to multiply in some way. In addition, the leak mentions that this mechanic would be related to a pack of dogs and that it will be “easy to play but difficult to master.” Jungle Vampire : Without too much news beyond the tracks of Riot Games. August, head of production for League of Legends champions, mentioned in an interview that he wanted to create a vampire champion and has not yet released a new character in 2023…

: Without too much news beyond the tracks of Riot Games. August, head of production for League of Legends champions, mentioned in an interview that he wanted to create a vampire champion and has not yet released a new character in 2023… ink wizard : Although the information has not yet been revealed, the leaker assures that very soon we will be able to know many more details.

: Although the information has not yet been revealed, the leaker assures that very soon we will be able to know many more details. Freljord Huntress: The leak only reveals its theme and that it will carry an unknown weapon. It could be a marksman or a character for the top lane. The last Freljord character was Ornn (2017).

A new vampire could come to League of Legends

Before the leak occurred, Riot Games had already reported that in the coming weeks would reveal new information about the upcoming characters Coming to League of Legends. He will do it through his traditional ‘Champion Roadmap’ that is published in text or video format (or both) through its official channels. Every time one of these new contents is released, the developer usually adds, in addition to cryptic details about the closest characters, some small revelation about future heroes still in earlier stages of their development. From the developer they dated this report to “later in April or early May”.

