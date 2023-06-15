A Lemmens also travels to Brazil for the new season of ‘B&B Is Looking Sweet’

in the new season B&B looking for dessert A Lemmens (42) travels to five different countries in search of true love for six B&B owners.

Presenter Ann Lemmens turns Cupid again in the second season of B&B looking for dessert, This year she’s traveling to five different countries, searching for the perfect partner for six B&B owners. “This summer I promise an amazing rollercoaster of emotions, butterflies and unexpected twists B&B looking for dessert”, begins Lemmens. “Once again, this season proves that love truly knows no boundaries and that the most magical connections can be formed in the most unexpected places.”

Read this also. a laymen is going to study again

Participants Sandra (40, Turkey), Nele (57, Brazil), Mabel (59, France), Alicia (26, Portugal), Frank (63, France) and Wim (42, Spain) each received four graduations. They get to know each other under the scorching sun and the bachelors firsthand get a taste of the B&B life. The owners are in control and can decide at any time who can stay and who has to leave their residence. In the end it is a knockout race and there is only one spot for true love. B&B looking for dessert Can be seen on VTM from 26th June at 8.45 pm from Monday to Thursday.