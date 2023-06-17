A Limitless Universe on MoviePulp

Hot off the press, everyone! In Flanders, the Into the Spider-Verse movies are being re-branded and the sequel is titled Spider-Man: A Boundless Universe, and today the Flemish voice cast has finally arrived. Youssef El Kouakibi from dance duo Young Kingz is back as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: A Boundless Universe, but so are Laura Tesoro and Dimitri Vegas. Other names are Manau Kersting, Sandrine van Hendenhoven, Pieter-Jan de Smet and Eline de Munck.
Here’s the full voice cast of Spider-Man: A Boundless Universe:
- Miles Morales // Spider-Man – Youssef El Kouakibi
- Spider-Gwen – Laura Tesoro
- Miguel O’Hara – Pieter-Jan de Smet
- The Spot – Matthew Sis
- Jefferson Davis – Manou Kersting
- Rio Morales – Ini Massage
- Peter B. Parker – Dimitri Vegas
- Jessica Drew – Sandrine Van Handenhoven
- George Stacy – Koen de Grave
- Hobby // Spider-Punk – Prince K. appiah
- Spider Sacred – Leonard Santos
- Lenny – Malik Mohammed
- Vulture – Government Deploys
- Lyla – Mikey Lauris
- Mrs. Weber – Isabel van Hecke
- Margo – Aminata Demba
- Aaron – Janine Declaire
- Ben Reilly – Peter Jan de Pepe
- Mary Jane – Eline de Munck
- Miguel’s daughter – Pixie de Winter
Miles Morales is back in the next installment of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga. This fantastic adventure takes the friendly Spider-Man of Brooklyn across the multiverse. There, he must team up with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face the toughest foe they’ve ever faced.
Spider-Man: A Universe Without Limits is slated to release on May 31, 2023.