A Limitless Universe on MoviePulp

The Flemish votes are in for Spider-Man: A Boundless Universe

Hot off the press, everyone! In Flanders, the Into the Spider-Verse movies are being re-branded and the sequel is titled Spider-Man: A Boundless Universe, and today the Flemish voice cast has finally arrived. Youssef El Kouakibi from dance duo Young Kingz is back as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: A Boundless Universe, but so are Laura Tesoro and Dimitri Vegas. Other names are Manau Kersting, Sandrine van Hendenhoven, Pieter-Jan de Smet and Eline de Munck.

Here’s the full voice cast of Spider-Man: A Boundless Universe:

  • Miles Morales // Spider-Man – Youssef El Kouakibi
  • Spider-Gwen – Laura Tesoro
  • Miguel O’Hara – Pieter-Jan de Smet
  • The Spot – Matthew Sis
  • Jefferson Davis – Manou Kersting
  • Rio Morales – Ini Massage
  • Peter B. Parker – Dimitri Vegas
  • Jessica Drew – Sandrine Van Handenhoven
  • George Stacy – Koen de Grave
  • Hobby // Spider-Punk – Prince K. appiah
  • Spider Sacred – Leonard Santos
  • Lenny – Malik Mohammed
  • Vulture – Government Deploys
  • Lyla – Mikey Lauris
  • Mrs. Weber – Isabel van Hecke
  • Margo – Aminata Demba
  • Aaron – Janine Declaire
  • Ben Reilly – Peter Jan de Pepe
  • Mary Jane – Eline de Munck
  • Miguel’s daughter – Pixie de Winter

Miles Morales is back in the next installment of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga. This fantastic adventure takes the friendly Spider-Man of Brooklyn across the multiverse. There, he must team up with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face the toughest foe they’ve ever faced.

Spider-Man: A Universe Without Limits is slated to release on May 31, 2023.

