A little-known symptom of heart failure that affects the legs may worsen during the day, experts warn. Health magazine

When the heart is unable to pump blood around the body, it occurs due to heart failure and can be caused by heart attack, cardiomyopathy, or high blood pressure.

“Heart failure occurs when the heart muscle does not pump blood the way it should. The blood often backs up and fluid can accumulate in the lungs, causing trouble breathing,” the Mayo Clinic explains about the condition. It also occurs when the heart is weak, damaged, or stiff.

Experts estimate that, over the next decade, one in five people over the age of 40 in the world will have heart failure. EFE/Julian De Rosa

Photo: Julian De Rosa Julian De Rosa

Other conditions, such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, congenital heart defects, arrhythmias, diabetes, or thyroid disease, can weaken the heart and put the person at risk for heart failure.

What are the symptoms of heart failure?

Institute of Medical Practice Symptoms include shortness of breath, irregular heartbeat, wheezing, cough that doesn’t go away, fatigue and weakness, nausea, difficulty concentrating, chest pain.

However, there is another symptom that is common but which does not get enough attention and it has to do with the feet as the mirror indicates.

When there is swelling in the ankles and legs as a result of fluid accumulation and which varies during the day, it may be in the presence of heart failure, as quoted in the British newspaper, reference from the National of the United Kingdom. is taken as data. Health Service, NHS, for its abbreviation in English.

When legs swell it is caused by a build-up of fluid due to the body not pumping enough blood. Photo: Freepik

If it is not a case of a sprain or an insect bite and one or both limbs remain in this position for several days, you should seek medical help. Swelling may be a warning sign of a blood clot.

When this condition arises suddenly, it is advised to keep the legs elevated or do light exercises to reduce the swelling.

Swelling in your feet and legs may be a sign that something is wrong with your body. Photo: Freepik

Depression and anxiety can increase heart failure symptoms without you even noticing.

Preventing this type of condition includes practicing sports activities or exercise, maintaining a healthy weight and eating a balanced diet, not smoking, controlling stress and, if you are already receiving treatment, to keep your heart healthy. Involves taking medication. (yo)

We recommend this news