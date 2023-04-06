A live-action Minecraft movie with Jason Momoa is announced

Warner Bros has announced a new release date for the live-action Minecraft movie, which has been in the works for nearly a decade.

The movie, which is based on the best-selling video game in history owned by Microsoft, will now be released on April 4, 2025, according to Deadline.

Jared Hess, who directed Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, will direct the film, which will star Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

First confirmed in 2014, development on the Minecraft movie has been held back for the past nine years by the departure of several directors previously attached to the project.

The film was originally supposed to be directed by Shawn Levy before he dropped it in 2014. He was then replaced by Rob McElhenney in 2015, with Steve Carell set to star and a May 24, 2019 release date.

McElhenney then left in 2018 and was replaced in 2019 by Peter Sollett (Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist), who was set to not only direct the film, but also completely rewrite it from scratch. The film’s release date was also changed to March 4, 2022.