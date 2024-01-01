A loose gem goes up for sale

This incredible Chevrolet pickup, over three decades old, was never used while sleeping in formaldehyde, which also preserves the plastic inside. How much is this classic 0km worth?

is synonymous with chevrolet pickup, particularly in the United States, the birthplace of large, specialized trucks with powerful sports car engines. Here, recently, an old-fashioned specimen appeared on a famous auction website.

mecum is a company that puts classic vehicles up for sale in northern markets regardless of their concept and maintains some of them in its online catalog 4,500 units in unbeatable condition (mostly classics) Which any user who registers can get.

A few days ago, a very special model was discovered that responds to the pickup sector belonging to the Chevrolet brand. One of those discoveries that is worth knowing about, because it is not every day that we can find a unit that is more than 30 years old and not running.

The pickup in question is second to none 454 ssA very exclusive model of the brand with a golden bow that made its first steps in the 90s and knew how to compete with no one else Ford F-150 Lightning Which was released years later.

As announced on the auction website, Its first and only owner acquired it on 20 December 1989. At an Ohio dealership and kept it in the same condition since day one. That is why it has spent the last 34 years stored in a warehouse with different solutions to guarantee that the passage of time does not affect its condition.

Chevrolet 454 SS, the spiciest pickup of the 1990s

Apart from looking at the images and examining its excellent condition both inside and out, it doesn’t hurt to assume that it may be a restoration. But this is something that is dismissed considering the mileage it creates: Traveled only 9 miles, approximately 14 kilometers.

At first glance you can see that it is a real painting black onyx It does not present any kind of detail and the sporty look of this special edition is partly achieved thanks to 15 inch wheelswhich by the way is still preserved Original BF Goodrich Tire With which it left the factory in 1990.

The cabin is another factor that reflects its condition: it was never shot. And that’s because of the red upholstery, which contrasts with the black on the bodywork and seats. They retain the original plastic cover. There are even protectors in various areas of the dashboard, such as the dashboard frame.

Despite being a model more than three decades old, the equipment offered by this Chevrolet sports pickup was very complete: Air conditioning with digital displayl, Steering wheel with height adjustment, Electric windows, Central locking, Stereo with cassette player and individual equalizer, and classic cruise control.

Now, why do we say this is a sports pickup? Because it has one under the hood 7.4 liter gasoline V8 (454 cubic inches, hence its name) That Gives 233 HP and 521 Nm torque, An insane power and torque for that time which was controlled by a three speed automatic transmission, Which extended exclusively to the rear axle.

Logically, this Chevrolet 454 SS not only had a more powerful engine as it stood out for several improvements such as Recalibrated suspension and shock absorbers, signed by Bilstein. As well as a more reinforced stabilizer bar. Although the auction has not started yet but it is estimated that its price will be around this $125,000.