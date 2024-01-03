A luxury suite in a maximum-security prison in Ecuador: it had a bedroom, a dining room, a bathroom and a kitchen

It was a type of apartment in the maximum security wing. (ff.aa)

Five rooms, a dining room and kitchen area, bathroom and shower, thus the mini apartment got into the maximum security pavilion Turi prison in Cuenca, in the south of Ecuador. He served his sentence at that place Alvaro Montano or alias PalanquetaLeader of Los Lobos, one of the 22 criminal groups declared terrorists and the most violent criminal group in Ecuador.

You may be interested in: Mario Pazmino, former head of Ecuador’s military intelligence: “It will take three to four decades for the country to return to our level of security”

This discovery occurred after the surname was transferred to Palanqueta. Littoral Penitentiary In Guayaquil, the prison where the bloodiest prison massacres took place. The criminal was confined in Turi jail and lived with privileges unimaginable for a prisoner.

Nicknamed Palanqueta, the pavilion had white walls and tile floors. There was a living room for five people, a dining room, a flat-screen TV and in one room you could see a two-seater bed (queen size), a nightstand and a small cabinet for clothes. The design of this place was a duplex, as you had to climb some small stairs to enter. The special chamber contained decorative elements, alcohol and contraband hidden in its walls. Even, as Christian Sanchez, a local journalist, pointed out, “there were metal structures to practice on.”

From his special cell, alias Palanqueta also offered interviews. One of the most recent was for the Qatari series Aljazeera. This happened during the week of January 9, 2024, when hundreds of prison guides were taken into custody by inmates in various prisons in the country. (screenshot)

Despite living with these privileges, just a few days before his transfer, on January 22, alias Palanquetta asked to be provided a habeas corpus To get out of jail. His defense alleged that the kingpin’s health was in a “critical condition” as he had “suffered injuries”. torture And beating by uniformed men.” Furthermore, the convict’s lawyers demanded an account from the prison management of “the lapse of care with respect to his physical and psychological integrity, isolation and communication”.

Ecuador, the two groups that control drug trafficking in the country are Los Choneros and Los Lobos. Turi Jail, In Cuenca, 461 kilometers south of Quito, is the prison controlled by Wolves,

Wolves has strengthened its presence in Ecuadorian organized crime, diversifying its operations beyond drug trafficking. The criminal group has expanded the range of its illegal activities Illegal miningmarketing of fake vaccines And this human trafficking, In the study on the evolution of drug trafficking in Ecuador, the National Police points out that between 2021 and 2022, several members of Los Lobos were transferred to different prisons in the country. which allowed its range of operations to expand from prisons to Imbabura, Pichincha, Chimborazo, Los Ríos, Napo, Santo Domingo de los Tschillas, Santa Elena, El Oro, Azuay And Loja.

Aka Palanqueta’s mini apartment was found in this prison of Turi in Cuenca. (Photo by Fernando Machado/AFP) Fernando Machado AFP

in number of members, Los Lobos is the second largest megaband in Ecuador. The gang is estimated to include 8,000 prisoners. Wolves (8,000) with pipos, The Chon Killer (900 members) and tigueronas (1,200 members) were grouped under the name New Generation. They dispute with Los Choneros over control of the routes through which drug traffickers send drugs, especially cocaine, to the United States and European countries. However, these coalitions have suffered a breakdown in recent months, according to official information included in executive orders on prisons. The former national director of rehabilitation, Alexandra Zumárraga, has indicated that this narcissistic gang rules through fear.

Portal insight crime explains that “Lobos’ main source of income is generated from the transfer of cocaine shipments to Colombian and Mexican groups that move the goods through Ecuador.” Wolves belong to the cartel Jalisco New Generation, While Los Choneros with the Sinaloa Cartel.