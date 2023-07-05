A man from Tournai died after fighting with soldiers

A 37-year-old man from Tournai who was beaten up by soldiers two weeks ago succumbed to his injuries. The public prosecutor’s office gave this information on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the night of 19 to 20 June in front of a cafe in the city center of Hainaut. Shortly after midnight, three soldiers stationed in Tournai wanted to have another glass, but the bar owner did not let them in for an unknown reason.

While leaving the bar, an argument broke out with a passer-by, which led to a scuffle. According to the preliminary findings of the investigation, the discussion about women was at the root of the dispute. Two of the three constables must have beaten the victim. When emergency services arrived, the man was unconscious and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

“without intent to kill”

Two constables were arrested. The public prosecutor’s office in Tournai says the Council Chamber will likely reclassify the order to murder or assault and assault without intent to kill.

At first the three fled, but the police were able to nab them immediately. He followed a logistics course at Tournai Barracks.

Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, herself from Tournai, has already denounced the facts. He said the three people involved have been suspended pending further investigation.