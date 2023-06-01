A Massage Guide for the Bedroom

Getting a massage is wonderful. Of course, you can go to a spa afterwards or look into another professional massage service. But sometimes it is also great to have/get a massage within the walls of your home. That’s why we have now created a massage guide that you can use for an exciting evening within the walls of the bedroom.

If you want to warm up the mood tonight by massaging your loved one’s body at home, then follow the steps given below. Train yourself so that you don’t act like a beginner. This way you will be providing the best massage to your partner. This way you share something intimate with each other and you save a lot of money too.

massage guide for bedroom

Let’s start with the essentials. What do you need? Well, three large shower towels, a sleeping mask or eye patch (for a spicy touch), a massage candle or (aroma) oil, a low light level, and finally a music box.

Now we come to the preparation for the massage. Warm up the room first and turn on some music or nature sounds, whatever you like. Do you choose music? Then we recommend Frank Ocean, The Weeknd or of course ‘The One and Only’ Marvin Gaye.

OK, we’re about to begin. But first, let’s talk about some basics you should know. For blood circulation, all massage directions should be directed towards the heart. For breast massage, the pressure is stronger, and for areas farther from the chest the pressure is lighter because the blood has to return to the heart. The person getting the massage should always lie on his face. The session ends straight away. Ready? let’s go!

start from back

Let’s start with what many men would see as the best part. The person receiving the massage lies on his stomach, face down. The masseur starts by massaging the back area. The sequence of massage for the back: through the shoulder blades to the upper back, then to the lower back, then – perhaps to highlight – the buttocks and finally you end up at the spine.

oil on back of leg

It is good to massage the area of ​​the feet to make the skin soft. If you have a massage candle, use candle oil. If not, use (scented) oil and apply it on the back of the feet. The amount of massage oil is about half a teaspoon. Drizzle oil on your palms and rub gently to distribute the oil. Then apply it on the massaging area. Massage from the bottom of the foot upwards as if you are pulling it up. Instead, massage from top to bottom and press into the inside of the foot with your thumbs.

shoulders, neck and scalp at the same time

Now it’s time to lie down on the contrary. Is your partner lying on his back now? Then you can choose to use a sleeping mask now. This will create additional stress, as your loved one will not see your actions coming. Then massage the front and back of the shoulders together. Then let your loved one turn their head and massage them side by side. Finally, press the skull with both the fingers so that blood can circulate in the head. look after! Use a subtle ‘touch’, of course don’t press (too) hard.

time for arms and hands

As you may have noticed by now, nothing is left to chance in this massage guide for the bedroom. The arms are also massaged one by one. Apply some oil here too – just like the feet. Massage from top to bottom and back. Use your hands and knead upwards, as it were. Rotate your wrist clockwise and counterclockwise and massage with your fingers as if you are pulling them toward the center of the joint to eliminate them.

Are you ready to chest?

OK, it’s time to leave the organs alone. It’s time to go back to the slightly more exciting part of the body, the chest. First focus on the ribs and massage the rib cage and the sides of the body. Do it with a wider experience rather than suppressing it. Use the whole palm to touch the abdomen in a circular motion, then lift over the abdomen again to finish massaging the front of the torso.

And I think we all know where the hands will end up, we don’t need to explain that to you, right? If all goes well – this massage guide for the bedroom – will only take you a few minutes by now. You can decide when it is time to end the massage session. After giving an excellent massage, you can of course continue this intimate party in a different ‘hot’ way. Good luck and above all have fun everyone!