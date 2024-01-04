A medical student revealed a detail from ‘The Snow Society’ and even Bayona thanked him

Trailer for JA Bayona’s new film ‘The Snow Society’, which will premiere on Netflix on January 4, 2024

If there’s any Spanish film that’s going worldwide, it’s this one The Snow Society, feature film JA BayonaChosen to represent Spain at the next Oscars, it premiered on Netflix a few days ago and it did not take long to become one of the most watched films on the platform and certainly one of the most talked about. So much so that it has given us a unique moment due to the observation of a medical student who, while watching the film, noticed an interesting detail that most viewers would have overlooked.

,The medical curiosities and make-up details that enhance the film “The Snow Society” are evident because of how well researched the work has been done. i continue below“, began Dani Palma, a young medical student at the University of Seville and a film fan. This user was viewing The Snow Society When he noticed a description in a character in the film who was affected by an injury the young man was familiar with.

You may be interested in: What is the raccoon sign, the sign of a cranial fracture or hematoma of a survivor of ‘The Snow Society’

is about Nando Parrado, the young man who survived the Los Andes air crash but spent the first few days in a coma after suffering severe head injuries. A blow that does not cause temporary trauma, but leaves more than visible scars on his face, including the darkest eyelashes that give him a raccoon-like appearance. It may seem that the lack of sleep has caused him to have a few more dark circles under his eyes or the extreme conditions he faced after crashing into a mountain range have a scientific explanation hidden behind them. The film managed to portray that through the make-up team.

,It is a bilateral hemorrhage caused by rupture of the meninges due to a fracture. Blood begins to seep into the soft tissues and bruises form around the eyes.“, Palma said on his Twitter account, explaining the situation of the character of Parrado, who after regaining consciousness after three days will become one of the people in charge of leading the survival team and the expedition that will take place 16 culminating in the rescue of the survivors.. The film’s structure, like many other artistic elements of the film, helps to make the story of this tragedy and the subsequent miracle involving the plane’s passengers more credible and credible. Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571,

The young medical student’s interesting thread did not go unnoticed by many users, but neither did its director. The Snow Society, JA Bayona is known to be very active on Twitter and to interact with different users on many occasions, something he has demonstrated again in this case, in which he thanked Palma for his thread and the resulting film. Praised the makeup team. Overall evaluation of the film.

Because in addition to mentioning the details of Parrado’s eyes, the thread also mentioned other qualities of the film such as the soundtrack, provided by Michael GiacchinoOr the sound design itself, which managed to perfectly capture the environment in which the story of these survivors developed.