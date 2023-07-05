A meter-high version of Elke appears to be pruning a tree next to her house: “It sometimes scares me myself” (Berkem).

On the side wall of the house next to the green department in Berkemse Turkuisstraat, the artist Smock did street art of a woman harvesting. Before the creation a tree is in full growth and it appears that the woman is pruning the tree. Now he also wants the pruner to live in the painted house. “When they asked me if they could put my face on the wall, I hesitated for a long time, but look, it’s really cool,” says Elke Urben.

Berkem district debuted in 2022 with a series of murals for Fakeviews Berkem. In doing so, the artists emphasize specific subjects that playfully joke with the immediate environment or have trom-l’oeil effects, such as the work of Smoke in Berchem’s Turkostraat. “I like to approach environmental topics such as the contradiction between innocent animals and humans in a humorous way,” says Smoak. “Putting a smile on someone’s face with street art is what we do.” (read more below photo)

Street art by artist Smock in Turkuistraat in Berchem. , © Jan Van Der Pere

The face on Smoke’s composition is that of Elke Urben, who owns the side part. “Any way the mutilation was intended to be a woman and the owner of the wall was a very enthusiastic woman,” says Chris Geisels, district alderman of StreetArt (Open VLD). “Then it probably occurred to Smoak to model himself as a pruner, and so the owner decorated his side wall, for the next ten years solely engaged in taking care of all that pruning.”

Almirah

Elke hesitated for a long time before saying ‘yes’ to the question to show off her pretensions. “It still scares me sometimes,” she laughs. “Fortunately, I always come from the other side of the street, because it takes some getting used to. It was great to see the process. Every day more and more details emerged until I really recognized myself in him. Smoke has done this incredibly well.” (read more below photo)

Elke Urben and Chris Geisels, District Alderman for Street Art. , © Jan Van Der Pere

Each in her work attire stands with scissors in hand. “I have a vegetarian catering company called ‘Cabinet of Healthy Affairs’ where we always wear overalls to work. People thought it was a promotional stunt for my company, but I am not that self-righteous,” laughs Elke.

street art city

Antwerp now has over five hundred graffiti and is putting itself on the map in the street art scene. Tim Marschang took this quite literally and developed an app, Street Art Cities, on which he wants to map all the street art in the world.

“I can call myself street art hunters,” says Tim. “These are city enthusiasts who constantly follow, collect and collect street art. Street art once grabbed me and never let go. I see it as an obsession that got out of hand. In the app, people can see where the street art is in the city and go exploring. In addition to the app, Tim also gives guided street art walks in the city. (known)