A Mexican will be in the international League of Legends tournament – ​​Fox Sports

Red Bull Gaming Sphere is a tournament that will be held in London and opened the opportunity for the best mexican gamer amateur can represent the country.

Games will proceed as normal, but in format 1 vs. 1 and with a unique scoring system to be able to determine the best individual player.

An outstanding performance as an amateur in these types of tournaments can open the doors for a professional esports career. A clear example is what happened with Erik ‘ZiViZ’ Lövgrenwho won the 2018 edition and went on to play for the Swedish team of Lundqvist Lightside in the Northern League of Legends Championship last year.

Last year, Loers was the winner and also became the first regional champion by beating lukasblack From Chile

The third and final knockout phase is this April 15. The competition will take place online and to participate you must enter https://www.redbull.com/mx-es/events/solo-q-2023-mexico to sign up and then wait for instructions.

The qualifiers of the three qualifiers will participate in the National Final that will take place in person on April 22 in Mexico City. The winner or the winner of the National Final RED BULL SOLO Q will represent Mexico in it Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London, UK, where he will face the best players from around the world.

THE MOST CRACKS MEXICANS IN LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Mexican representation!

Between the most important national of this video game are the following:

Grell : Jesus Alberto Loya Trujillo He is currently a jungler for Isurus and has been considered one of the best in the region in that position for several years.

: He is currently a jungler for Isurus and has been considered one of the best in the region in that position for several years. seiya : The player with the most experience in the history of Latin America, Edgar Ali Bracamontes He has been playing professionally for ten years and is the one who has won the most cups. He plays alongside Grell on Isurus as a mid.

: The player with the most experience in the history of Latin America, He has been playing professionally for ten years and is the one who has won the most cups. He plays alongside Grell on Isurus as a mid. Gavotto: Just like Grell and Seiya, omar andre He plays for Isurus but as a bot. He lived his first LOL World Cup with Isurus in 2022.

