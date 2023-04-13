A Minecraft Discord server leaks secret Pentagon documents about the war in Ukraine

Quite a surprise, and a setback for the US government.

Construction related to the American civil war in Minecraft.

It may not seem like it from the outside, but the leaking of official documents is something very serious, and that the affected countries tend to take it very seriously, and it is not for less. The most curious thing is that this is not the first time that classified documents, usually from the United States, have been leaked among the communities of certain video games, although to tell the truth the culprits are often members of the War Thunder communitya video game that precisely, and as its name indicates, is focused on war.

In this case, the place where it has been leaked turns out to be very curious, since we are not talking about a discord server from the Call of Duty franchise, for example, but, as the headline indicates, this has been Revealed on a Minecraft server, one of the best survival games ever. Next we will talk about how this leak occurred, what the leaked documents deal with and the consequences that the person who leaked them may face.

A very special leak

As we have said, we are talking about a leak that occurred, in the first instance, on a Minecraft discord server. We don’t know exactly how or who did it, but someone shared confidential US military documents, and as you can imagine, it got out of hand. Later these documents ended up on 4chan, a quite particular forum, which ended up getting these to appear on other social networks such as Twitter.

These documents would be concerning the war in Ukraine, so we have to take into account its strategic importance in an active conflict, which is why the United States has not been slow to respond. Specifically, the Pentagon, one of the most important government bodies in the North American country, has reported that they are working to eliminate all presence of these documents from social networks, something that is frankly impossible, as well as useless, since the damage is already done.

On the consequences, to tell the truth we cannot comment much, since nothing is officially known. It is true that there are certain cases in which people who have done similar things have received enormous sentences, but the truth is that nothing has been commented on in this regard, since it would also be necessary to identify who exactly was the person who leaked these documents.

Yes, it is not the first time that a leak of this type has been carried out, but This is probably one of the most importantsince it has allowed a large number of people to know relevant information about a war that is still going on.