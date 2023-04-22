A Minecraft Discord server was used to leak secret documents from the war in Ukraine

a server of discorda platform that provides voice chat to organize multiplayer games of the popular video game ‘Minecraft’, has turned out to be another way to the filtration of confidential information related to the war in Ukraine. According to the US outlet The Wall Street Journal, the shared documents include classified data on Ukraine’s air defense system, the country’s offensive capabilities, statistics on battlefield deaths and communications with US military personnel.

All kinds of classified documents

However, the information leak does not end here and the same medium points out that the documents hosted on the server also contained sensitive information about the types of weapons used by the Ukrainian military and provided by its allies. From the server, the documentation ended up spreading quickly on sites like 4Chan, Twitter and Telegram.

According to specialized video game outlet Kotaku, the documents were published after a group of unidentified server participants engaged in a strong discussion on account of the invasion of Ukraine while playing ‘Minecraft’. However, there is no way to form a complete context of the conversations, since the original data and messages They were deleted after a few hours.

Discord works to locate the route

In full, details have been leaked about fifty documents classified as “secret” and “top secret” by the US Department of State. From the instant messaging and voice chat service Discord, it is stated that measures have been taken to eliminate the data while they continue to collaborate with the authorities to locate the person responsible for its disclosure. Apparently a young employee of a military base is suspected.

“Discord’s top priority is to ensure a safe experience for our users. When we perceive content that violates our policies, the security team investigates and takes appropriate actionincluding the banning of users, the closing of servers and the participation of the law”, explains a representative of the company to Kotaku.

The situation is reminiscent of other recent episodes related to video game forums. On more than one occasion, users of titles like the military simulator ‘War Thunder‘, have ended up associated with the leak of sensitive military documents, which end up being posted by members of their community in an attempt to “win arguments” with other players.