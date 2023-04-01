A Minecraft player builds a city very similar to the one in Cyberpunk 2077

The result is incredible to the point of seeming taken from the CD Projekt RED title itself.

There are many who throughout all these years have been able to enjoy Minecraft, since, after all, we are talking about the title best seller in the history of video gamesbeing so that despite having more than a decade behind it since it was launched on the market, we can see that the Mojang title still sold like the first daywhich has been motivated by the fact that the title receives updates constantlydespite the fact that some may even cause the Nintendo Switch version of the title to fail.

Now, despite all these changes, which do not occur in all areas of the game, it must be said that Minecraft has kept something from its first daywhile the imagination of its players has never ceased for a single moment, which comes hand in hand with the fact that some players are capable of doing authentic fancy things with the possibilities it has.

An incredible city in Minecraft that has an interior in 30% of its buildings

And this is just what the Reddit user known as VarunaMC has done, who has been in charge of create a city inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, the latest title from CD Projekt which, unfortunately, has been quite well known due to its controversial release. In any case, this user has commented on the aforementioned social network that this city has made based on the view in the indicated title, at the same time that it also has the peculiarity that 30% of its buildings have an interior.

Furthermore, it should be noted that, on the one hand, Minecraft is available on most platforms., thereby giving rise to the fact that we can enjoy the title on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, iOS and Androi, among many other platforms. For his part, Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PCalso having new content scheduled to be released in the future.