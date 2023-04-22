A Minecraft player creates one of the Bloodborne locations in the game

One of Bloodborne’s signature builds comes to Minecraft.

Bloodborne artwork in its GOTY version

With more than a decade behind them, we cannot deny the fact that Minecraft is one of the great video games in the entire history of the industry, while the Mojang title has managed to become the best-seller, which usually comes hand in hand with the largest community of players existing, thereby giving rise to that we can see how, by mere statistics, we have authentic works of art.

In this sense, it must be said that the inspiration for the constructions that are made in Minecraft can come from Different areaseither a creation of their own or based on / inspired by another medium, one of the most recent cases being that of the player who has managed to recreate a city in the purest Cyberpunk 2077 style. However, in this case It’s time to talk about Bloodbornethe popular PS4 title.

The astral clock tower seen in Bloodborne is the latest protagonist of Minecraft

Under this premise and to put it in context, it must be said that Bloodborne is a title developed by From Software exclusively for PS4, which has caused it to become one of the games most requested by players to come out on PC and/or PS5, release a sequel, a remaster, among many other requests that to date remain unanswered.

However, we can also see that this title has become a source of inspiration for Minecraft players, so a few weeks ago we were able to see a recreation of Yharnam from Bloodborne. And this time it’s time to talk about what the Reddit user known as OmegaKartoffel has done, who has been in charge of recreating the astral clock tower seen in the title of From Software and that you can consult below in the post published in the aforementioned social network:

Built a Tower. Inspired by Bloodborne Astral Clocktower

by u/OmegaKartoffel in Minecraft

Having said all this, it only remains to point out that Bloodborne is available on PS4, and can be played on PS5 due to the backward compatibility of this console. In addition, Minecraft has versions on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC and smartphones among many others.