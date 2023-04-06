A Minecraft player takes a frog for a walk around the world and ends in disaster

Taking care of a frog can be a very complicated job.

Minecraft frogs star in this tragic story.

Minecraft has been with us for many years and update after update, the material it has and the things we can do grow without limit, from creating video game cities to having tools to create your own spaceship. This added to the challenges and achievements that it offers us is what has led a player to look for a really rare type of frog; the objective? Take her on a ride around the world of Minecraft.

The frogs arrived relatively recently in the game and are already giving unique moments. Like many other friendly animals that we can find, frogs are harmless to us, but maybe we are not harmless to frogs… A bit of bad luck and somewhat difficult weather conditions have made this trip end in an undesirable way. If you want to know what happened, then we tell you everything.

Take care of your friends when you go for a walk

As you well know, these frogs They usually live in swamps and are capable of generating interesting things for the players. These small animals feed on slime and magma cubes, but when they consume any creature from the Nether, they are capable of producing blocks of light. The lighting that this block will give you will be different depending on the type of frog.

This variety makes players keep looking for the different types of frogs in the game in order to have different blocks of light.. Of course, in addition to the loot, players can also acquire an achievement called “When the squad storms the city”. This is achieved by obtaining each available frog class. Thanks to this, a Reddit user named Advanced-Ant2816 has shared a bad experience trying this.

So that you can put yourself in a situation, this player was escorting a small frog home after pulling it out of a swamp. The distance was about 3000 blocks or so, after this, capricious nature decided to take the frog with lightning. And yes, all this happened in front of the poor user who couldn’t do anything but watch his little animal disintegrate. If you want to see the video, here is the link to Reddit so you can see the pain of our partner.

This seems to have shown that going to the frog biomes, picking them up and bringing them home is not an easy task; especially if to the failures that you may have as a player we add the inclement weather and the murderous rays. so you know, If you want to get this achievement, be very careful with what you find on your way… And with what falls from the sky.