A Minecraft server is the protagonist of “one of the largest document leaks” in the history of the United States

The video game never ceases to amaze us. If we hadn’t had enough of the hundreds of classified documents leaked on the War Thunder and World of Tanks forums, now a Minecraft Discord server has made history on these issues. An user leaked more than 30 highly confidential documents of the United States government on the war in Ukraine.

Minecraft, Discord and the biggest leak in recent history in the United States

The massive leak, as reported by IGN, appears to have occurred on a discord server called wowmao, owned by a content creator with the same name. On March 1 and 2, a server user posted a large number of documents of the same nature. It wasn’t until April 7th that his trace was removed from the server.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day at the White House in Washington, US, March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst JONATHAN ERNST REUTERS

Two days later, on March 4, more classified documents surfaced on a Minecraft server called Minecraft Earth Map. The situation was unlikely. Two users were discussing maps in the game related to the war in Ukraine. At one point in the conversation, a user wrote the following: “Here, here are some leaked documents”. The message included 10 documents on Ukraine whose presence went unnoticed by the US government until this April.

The Wall Street Journal echoed the feelings of the leaders in the face of this fact, which they describe as “one of the largest leaks of classified documents in recent US history”. Despite the location of the documents on those Discord and Minecraft servers, the whereabouts of the person who posted them in the first place has not yet been found.

A Discord spokesperson told Kotaku the platform’s official position: “Discord’s top priority is to ensure a safe experience for all of our users. Our security team is investigating to take appropriate actions, including user bans, server shutdowns, and the intervention of law enforcement”.

