A Minecraft server on Discord leaks Pentagon plans for the Ukraine war

Classified intelligence documents outlining US plans to help Ukraine leaked online are believed to have originated from a Minecraft Discord server.

The plans, which detail NATO’s involvement in the defense of Ukraine, made their way to Twitter and Telegram and were leaked to 4chan.

However, further analysis of the posts revealed that they actually originated from a Discord server focused on organizing Minecraft multiplayer lobbies.

Ukraine War Plans Leaked On Minecraft’s Discord Server

A Bellingcat researcher discovered that the Discord server had obtained ten images of complex military reports, which included casualty numbers for Ukrainian and Russian forces, as well as detailed maps of the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

The US government announced that it is attempting to remove posts featuring classified documents.

But Elon Musk sarcastically responded to the ad, saying, “Yeah, you can totally remove stuff from the internet, that works perfectly and doesn’t call attention to what you were trying to hide at all.”

Currently, images of the plans are still available online, though it’s unclear if the Pentagon will be able to remove them entirely.

What does Minecraft have to do with all this?

The video game has been used for years as another tool in politics, especially in nationalist propaganda. However, in this particular case, it’s hard to see the real relationship between Minecraft and the Pentagon. Rather, it will be time to investigate the limits of Discord and whether the platform can perform a thorough analysis of the things that are shared on it.