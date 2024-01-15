A month after the arbitrary arrest of Maria Corina Machado’s colleagues, the opposition leader demands their immediate release

A month after the arbitrary arrest of three colleagues of María Corina Machado, the opposition leader demands their immediate release (EFE)

opposition candidate Maria Corina Machado This was demanded from the government on Friday Nicolas Maduro Immediate release of his three campaign managers, was unjustly detained a month ago. In a statement the Venezuelan leader accused “Repressive Body” of Venezuela’s ruling party and accused them of being behind The “kidnapping” of his colleagues.S., Luis Camacarro, Juan Freites and Guillermo López, on January 23.

You may be interested in: Pressure is growing against the Maduro regime: Activists mobilize in Caracas to demand the release of Rocío San Miguel

In the text, the group’s human rights committee indicated that, after having Their liberty was “arbitrarily” taken away and “without court order,” were victims of An “enforced disappearance” and “criminalization by regime spokesmen through social networks.”

The heads of Machado’s expeditionary commands in the states of Yaracuy, La Guerra and Trujillo were “victims of a systematic pattern of human rights violations that the regime committed against political leaders, social leaders, human rights activists and civil society”, who “bravely decided was” for citizens to raise their voices “to reclaim democracy,” the letter continued and added with concern that, in addition, “they have been denied the right to due process and have been denied access to their families.” Not allowed to communicate with nor trusted lawyers.”

VV condemned that his colleagues were victims of enforced disappearance for speaking up for citizens in the fight to reclaim democracy.

As in this case, the Venezuelan opposition continues to demand the release of a similar number of dissident voices in the country who were persecuted “by the repressive Maduro, who systematically violates human rights” for criticizing the authorities there. , imprisoned and made a criminal. Miraflores Palace.

You may be interested in: Who is Ronald Ojeda Moreno, the Venezuelan soldier who disappeared in Chile and what charges has Chavismo assigned him?

This also includes the case of activist Rocío San MiguelOne of the most recent victims of Venezuela’s ruling party. The human rights defender was arrested on 9 February as she was preparing to fly out of the country. After several days of silence, in which his whereabouts, his condition, his procedural status, the charges against him were unknown and he was left incommunicado with his lawyers, the regime confirmed his arrest and subsequent jailing. CircleThe most cruel prison in the country.

There, according to the testimony of several former political prisoners, prison officials commit torture and live in inhumane conditions.

Along with these, Maduro ordered the arrest of activist Rocío San Miguel and is believed to be behind the disappearance this week of exiled Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno (AP).

Also this week, news of the disappearance of a former Venezuelan military officer has also come to light. Ronald Ojeda Morenowhich Miraflores Palace considers traitor of the country, The lieutenant lived in exile chili And on Wednesday morning a group of people claiming to be immigration officials detained him at his home.

You may be interested in: María Corina Machado affirms that she fights for profound change in Venezuela: “We are going to leave socialism behind”

The first signs of investigation, along with human rights activists, began to look like this might happen Secret agents of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of VenezuelaInfiltrated the South American country.

At the moment, his whereabouts are still unknown and the Santiago authorities continue their investigation and do not rule out any theory. However, the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), god given hairhe distanced himself from the allegations against him and joked: “There is a version that (oppositionist Ivan) Simonovics found out (…) that a DGCIM commando went to Chile (…), he Kidnapped a guy and they brought him here. And they went through all the countries they had to go through to get here and no one found out.”

“We are champions. If we can do this then who in this world stops us? 5,200 kilometers and we made it across so many countries, across so many mountain ranges,” he concluded in his programme. With Gavel Giving,

(with information from EFE)