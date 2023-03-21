A multiverse within the base controversy: how the beauty market enters history | gui

Who knew that a makeup product could offer so much material for the internet and such entertainment for those who consume them? In the last week, I have been flooded with reviews, reviews, criticism and controversy about the new base of WePink, a brand founded in 2021 by the digital influencer Virginia Fonseca.

She is one of the most followed influencers in the country. On Instagram alone, she has more than 42 million people who follow her daily life. On Tik Tok, over 36.1 million and on Youtube, 11.4 million as of this writing. And along with such an audience, she became a great sales exponent. Statements like “We sold R$ 10 million in serums in just one month” are featured in business magazines, demonstrating its power to convert followers into fans and customers for its skincare products.

In case you’ve been offline lately, on a spiritual retreat à la Manu Gavassi, I’ll explain. The controversy is that Virginia launched a makeup foundation costing R$ 199.90 and was highly criticized for its high price. Many people commented in the posts that with that price it would be possible to buy the same item but from traditional and prestigious international brands.

Then came the sales arguments that involved saying that the product would be a “dermomake”, that is, a make-up with consecrated skincare actives, such as squalane, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and that would help in the treatment of the skin. Other than that, claims that it would be a product premium and that there was nothing similar in the national industry, with this “imported quality”. This was the extra cloth that the internet needed to make the manga.

I watched very enlightening videos and videos of experts in the market refuting a series of the arguments I mentioned. In-depth analyzes on the formula, Anvisa registration, packaging design, pricing, marketing strategy, branding, performance, durability, etc. became content (and entertainment). But beyond all that, I wanted to weave some reflections that can have as many layers as the multiverse.

Brazilian style mask

In January of that year, the North American influencer Mikayla Nogueira generated a controversy that moved the beauty industry and set us on fire. Strong on Tik Tok, she did an advertisement for L’Oréal Paris in which she shows a before and after of the Telescopic Lift mascara.

The problem is that, as many indicate, she used hairpieces to demonstrate the effects of the product that should, by itself, give volume, lengthening and curvature to the hair. Many followers were outraged, considered the influencer’s lack of honesty, respect, ethics and felt their intelligence was underestimated.

The publi video accumulates more than 57 million views. The repercussion was such that even beauty social network legends reactivated their media to talk about what happened, such as Jeffree Star and James Charles. As this episode involved exposing an eyelash mask “fraud”, it was nicknamed Mascaragate in allusion to the Watergate political scandal. Soon after, the trend hitched the hashtag #deinfluencing where influencers spoke ill of products and brands to show themselves candidly honest, even in an attempt to distance themselves from the uneasiness left by Nogueira.

Okay, but what does this have to do with the Virginia base? Well, this Mikayla chapter shook the credibility of the digital beauty influencer community, as if it were a sign that the bubble was about to burst. Perhaps, this thought that influencers are an undisputed sales engine for being authentic with their audiences and engaging them is being put to the test. Just as Virginia has been virtually confronted on the networks.

And when we think about it together with the bankruptcy filing announced at the beginning of this year by the American beauty group Forma Brands, mother of Morphe, the thing takes shape. After all, Morphe is a brand that has grown and reached revenues of 400 million dollars (2019) having as a business model makeup collections co-created with giant influencers. And the bankruptcy raises the suspicion that the moment of immaculate credibility of the influences and, consequently, the ability to sell its endorsed products, is in check.

beauty eldorado

Have you noticed that there is no shortage of makeup, skincare and hair brands anchored in celebs? See Rose Inc by model Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomes, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore and so on. This has happened because the beauty market is one of the most resilient and secure.

There is a famous term in the middle that is the Lipstick Index or, in free translation, “Lipstick Index”. It was coined by Leonard Lauder, former chairman of cosmetics group Estée Lauder, to say that this could be an economic indicator of recession. With the North American crisis at the end of the 2000s, he saw the sale of lipsticks grow and attributed this to the substitution that people made, no longer buying more expensive products such as clothes, jewelry, shoes, but maintained self-indulgence by buying beauty items, who have a smaller ticket.

Thus, the idea of ​​an Eldorado of beauty was created, of a segment that suffers less from crises and manages to grow inversely proportional to them. During the pandemic, when many people felt economic insecurity, there was speculation that the index would be more linked to skincare, which increased its sales, than to Lauder’s lipsticks, for example.

Now, add to that, the fact that Brazil is the fourth largest beauty market in the world, behind only the US, China and Japan. The revenue possibilities in a country with our demographics and our culture of self-care and beauty are high. This attracts people who do not always belong to the beauté niche and, sometimes, do not have the expertise or experience in loco, but see it as a good financial bet.

Therefore, it is not strange or unusual for an influencer profile like Virginia, who is not so much focused on beauty, to make this foray into the creams, serums, make-up market. Unlike other influencers who are specialists in this niche and who have also created their own brands, such as Bruna Tavares, Mari Maria, Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa), among others. I think that most of the time, the difference is in the level of expertise and involvement of these entrepreneurial influences in the creation and development and in the level of demand with the final product.

national beauty

Another aspect that called my attention, in addition to the analysis of price versus formulation, packaging, brand positioning, marketing strategy, was one of the sales arguments. To promote the launch of WePink there was in the caption of the post by the co-founder of the brand “National base with imported quality!”

However, I think it’s important to say that the Brazilian cosmetics industry has evolved a lot. And a good part of this evolution is the result of many digital influencers and Brazilian brands that were pioneers, innovative and tireless to reach high levels of quality, thus accompanying a demand from more demanding customers.

No wonder this even caught the attention of the international press, which lives with such “imported” products. Who doesn’t remember the 2021 article from Business Of Fashion, a vehicle that is a reference in fashion and beauty businesses, exalting cosmetics Made in brazil? The movement even got a name: b-beauty.

Today, in my opinion, I disagree that national quality is necessarily lower than that of imported products and that this comparison reveals a generalized disparity. Reinforcing this idea, in addition to being imprecise, is reinforcing the mongrel syndrome that we have suffered since Colonial Brazil, in which everything that came from abroad was better.

It is necessary to regulate

One of the claims of the controversial make-up was that it would cost more because it was a “dermomake” and thus had active ingredients that treat the skin. Thus, several more technical reviews that dissected the formulation of the controversial make-up issued two warnings. First, there is no formal, official definition for what is or is not a “dermomake” since this term is not regulated by any body. The term that joins “dermo” in allusion to treating the skin more “makeup”, can be used without proof of effects or results.

Just like “dermocosmetic”, “dermomakeup”, these are terms that can be used by marketing in packaging, advertisements, publicity, without any kind of control. The second note was that just from the list of ingredients in the foundation, it is not possible to have a precise idea of ​​the concentration of skincare assets. Outside Brazil, there are regulations that require that the list of ingredients in a product always be in order from the highest concentration to the lowest. However, here, this is a convention but not a rule. That is, it is possible that this generates less transparency for the final consumer.

I think it’s important to review this lack of regulation, which would possibly be Anvisa’s responsibility, so that consumers can be safer and better informed about what they consume.

Coming?

This whole episode just adds to a series of others that confirm the moment of social networks in which there is a spectacularization of controversies. With a cell phone in hand, not everyone needs the BBB to keep up with other people’s lives.

At these times, it seems that the ready-made phrase “talk well or badly, but talk about me” can work for marketing, visibility and immediate sales. However, only time will tell if the maxim also holds for long-term brand building. Or else, what maneuvers will be necessary to manage the crisis or redeem yourself with a legion of fan followers and what the market of influence will be like after so many chapters.