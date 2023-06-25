A musical tour de force with The Chicks and Maren Morris at the Ziggo Dome

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are an American country music trio (formed in 1989). Throughout their career, they have achieved countless successes, faced controversies, and become an influential and leading group in the music industry.

They feature three talented and versatile musicians: Natalie Mains (vocals), Emily Strayer (banjo, guitar) and Marty Maguire (fiddle, mandolin). They began their career as a pure country trio and quickly achieved success with hits like ‘Wide Open Spaces’ and ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’. The Chicks’ music blends traditional country elements with pop and rock influences.

The opening act was provided by none other than Maren Morris, who began her journey at a young age and later moved to Nashville, Tennessee. He wrote songs for other artists before starting his solo career. His big break came with the 2016 album “Hero”, which featured his signature mix of country, pop and Americana. The album gave her hits like ‘My Church’ and ’80s Mercedes’, which soon brought her international fame. This became clear in the song ‘The Middle’ by Zedd and Maren Morris.

Their 45-minute set began with the song ‘Circles Around This Town’, which became a hit in the Netherlands. The public was already there to see this lady shine. Maren Morris is not a typical supporting act but a main act, she also showed it with the song ‘Girl’. A song in which there is a lot of power for a woman, she also showed it to the audience. His voice is remarkably pure at all times. Same happened with the song ‘I Could Use A Love Song’, which is a beautiful song and has taken it to another dimension musically. Before launching the song, he had said, “I thought this song was going to be a huge hit and it won’t because it’s a singer-songwriter song. But you gave this song a chance, thank you. ” Maren shamelessly performed the song ‘Rich’, the audience loved the song and danced to it. The last song ‘My Church’ is a classic, so the audience hit it loud and you can hear them over the sound. The intro of the song was so long that it took it to a higher level.

After waiting for 45 minutes, The Chicks finally came on stage. He debuted with his single ‘Gaslighter’, which comes from his latest album. The curtain came down and the crowd cheered. Verbally, Mays lost her way during ‘Texas Man’, but quickly recovered with the help of Strayer and Maguire. A pure country ballad where you were immersed in sweets accompanied by a beautiful musical quartet, even though the band consisted of six members. The highlight of the evening was much earlier, namely during the song ‘Julianna Calm Down’, which has a slow start, the mains are great and the build up to the full band version is great. Unfortunately, the bass let this song down because it was too loud. The funny thing was that the rhythm of their dance, typical for The Chicks, did not match the rhythm of the song.

“Hello Amsterdam, we’re happy to be back and haven’t been run over by a cyclist.” That’s what every artist fears when performing again in the Netherlands. ‘Sleep at Night’ is a typical pop country song that reminds me of today’s Carrie Underwood. The lighting scheme is somewhat boring, but the projection on the screen brings it into another dimension. Audience favorites included ‘Ready to Run’ and a cover of Patty Griffin’s ‘Top of the World’. It was great to see that there was loud music playing along with it and no one was sitting in their seats anymore. The stage was set to an acoustic setting, with screens showing all the band members with their specialties as to which instruments they played. Following this, their famous single ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’ was performed in an old fashioned way, bringing it to a musical climax. Acoustically they are at their best and bring real country music to the audience. The same applies to the song ‘Landslide’. Viewers learned that Menace’s son plays in the band, which was also confirmed.

As the show neared its end, she created a cover of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Rainbowland’ to kick off Pride Month. Everyone could sing along as the lyrics were shown on the screen. The encore included two songs, ‘Not Ready to Make Nice’ and ‘Goodbye Earls’ which were definitely the best choices for the ending. The audience got excited and started singing loudly. Instrumentally, these songs are so well played, they’re like chameleons because they can do almost anything.

It was an example of a musically perfect evening; The Chicks and Maren Morris both put on a great evening. Both are headline worthy.