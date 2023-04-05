A Mystical Hero in Pokémon GO: new Lapras de Blanche event, dates and how to participate

Niantic has shared the first details of the event a mystical hero in Pokémon GOwhich is held in April 2023. In this news we collect all the data of interest, including When is, what rewards are there and How to take part. Let’s go there:

Event A Mystical Hero of Pokémon GO: dates, times and how to participate

The event A Mystical Hero in Pokémon GO takes place from 04/13/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 04/17/2023 at 8:00 p.m. (local time). It’s about a free event open to all playersso you don’t have to do anything special to participate beyond logging into Pokémon GO while the event is still active.

Summary of the event A Mystical Hero in Pokémon GO | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

During the Pokémon GO Mystical Hero event the new Special Research called A Mystical Hero will be availableand the rest of the stages of the Special Research will be unlocked Let’s go there!.

In this event debuts the Blanche’s Lapras. It is expected to be one of the rewards for completing the tasks that the new Special Investigation A Mystical Hero proposes to us. The following are also active event bonus:

Double XP for evolving Pokémon.

2 Candies++ guaranteed when evolving Pokémon.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

This is all. Summarizing; from April 13 to 17 we will have a new event with free Special Research included in which the main incentive is to obtain a Lapras with a Blanche accessory. This particular Lapras debuts in Pokémon GO and will not be obtainable in any other way, at least in the short term. Mark the day in your diaries, Trainers.

In our Pokémon GO guide we update you with all the news during April 2023, including what events there will be and what Raids are available.

Sources: Twitter/Pokemon GO App, Twitter/MikoGraphicsPE