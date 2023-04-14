A Native’s Guide to Los Angeles – And How Delta Can Get You There From Anywhere in the World – VoeNews – Tourism News







Explore everything from Hollywood Boulevard to the beaches and beautiful art deco architecture of Los Angeles with native Angelino Sylvia Salcedo, one of Delta’s elite customer service representatives at LAX.

If you’ve never been to the Los Angeles area, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this palm-fringed paradise is all the glitz and glamor of Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Although home to some of the most famous and wealthy people in the world, the City of Angels is a diverse, beach-filled metropolis that is a pleasure to visit at any time of the year.

Angelinos love the city and nearby Southern California for its mild Mediterranean climate, rivaling many of the world’s most popular destinations, said Sylvia Salcedo, one of Delta’s elite customer service representatives at LAX. That – and the many offerings from historic architecture and vibrant markets to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

“I tell my European friends we can’t compete with their story, but we have some hidden gems in LA,” said Salcedo, a now-rare Angelino born and raised in this sun-seeking transplant city.

One of the area’s not-so-hidden gems is its well-known proximity to ocean vistas. A breezy bike ride on the trails along Harbor, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach or a host of other escapes is easily achievable after dropping off at LAX, often for as little as $15 to $20 a day if you need to rent one. (Salcedo has declared LA’s beaches “the most beautiful in the country” – we suggest there’s only one way to find out if you agree!)

In the heart of the city, indulge your inner Anthony Bourdain and experience a culinary smorgasbord: Swing by SoCal mainstay In-N-Out Burger, known for its simple, massive “Double-Double” menu, just a short walk from LAX . The area’s Asian influence can be found with a bevy of options in Chinatown, Koreatown and Little Tokyo. Or venture into the centenary grand central market filled with vendors representing every corner of the city’s culture selling tacos, pasta, barbecue and more.

After a street food lunch, slip on your dancing shoes at the cicada club , a time-frozen art deco dinner club for those nostalgic for the great bands and singers of yesteryear. The club is housed in the Oviatt Building built in 1927, one of the city’s finest monuments to the art deco style of architecture in the downtown financial district, filled with various imposing specimens of the movement.

If Cicada Club doesn’t give you a lot of music, catch an event at The Music Center . If an immersive museum experience is more your speed, check out the “Mono to Immersive” room at the Grammy Museum for a journey through the history of recorded sound. (And, according to the museum’s website, find out how Cardi B would sound on a gramophone.)

OK, you’ve read this far and you’re thinking: what about Hollywood? When will you finally tell me where to find the rich and famous, Delta? We will not let you down.

“If you’re a movie buff like me, this is where the fun begins!” said Salcedo.

Start with a scenic run, walk, or hike through the Runyon Canyon Park , where sweeping views of the city also offer a beautiful view of the famous “Hollywood” sign nestled at the foot of the city. When you’re ready for the real thing, head to Grauman’s Chinese Theater across Hollywood Boulevard to the world famous Walk of Fame. Since 1927, movie stars from Joan Crawford and Henry Fonda to Morgan Freeman and Carrie Fisher have left their handprints and footprints (among other things) in the concrete of the theater’s courtyard.

Sylvia Salcedo poses at Runyon Canyon Park.

If rock ‘n’ roll is more your thing, rent a convertible, relax and cruise down Sunset Boulevard, where the likes of Led Zeppelin, Motley Crue, The Doors, The Stooges and countless others got their start in clubs like Whiskey a Go Go. stop at Rainbow Bar and Grill to dine like a rock star – many have been known to frequent the venue over the decades, including John Lennon and Ringo Starr. (Not far away is the Troubadour on Santa Monica Boulevard, famous in its own right for launching many careers.)

Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t worry, there’s a way to absorb the expansion and help narrow your focus. Salcedo suggests a Hop-On Hop-Off tourist bus at the start of your trip.

Downtown Los Angeles.

“That way you avoid driving in traffic and can orient yourself to the lay of the land, which can be quite vast,” she said.

