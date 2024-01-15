A natural ally with many benefits for your health and well-being

Due to its leaves and various colors, eucalyptus has gained popularity as an ornamental plant in the home. However, its appeal goes beyond aesthetics, as it has a variety medicinal propertiesWhich has become one of the most beneficial plants for our health.

Eucalyptus has been in use for years, when oriental people began to use it in naturopathy natural remedies For its healing properties, make steam and infusion for relief from congestion, cough, fatigue etc. Next we tell you everything properties of eucalyptus supported by a pharmacist expert.

What is eucalyptus?

Eucalyptus is a type of tree belonging to the Eucalyptus family. myrtaceae, There are over 700 different species in this family, most of which are native to Australia and New Guinea.

Eucalyptus can be easily distinguished from other plants due to its oval and elongated grey-green leaves, Some of the most popular species are Eucalyptus camaldulensis, Eucalyptus deglupta and Eucalyptus globulus, although most are used to decorate the home. Eucalyptus GunniA species that can be kept as an indoor plant or outdoor plant.

Eucalyptus gunnii is the species most used to decorate the home. Canva

properties of eucalyptus

Currently, eucalyptus is one of the most used plants in natural medicine due to its many properties. as stated Pharmacist Reme Navarro Following are the properties of Eucalyptus in MyPharma:

antimicrobial

antimicrobial action Eucalyptus covers a wide range of bacteria and viruses, making it an effective agent in the prevention and treatment of various respiratory tract infections such as colds, tracheitis, sinusitis or bronchitis.

antiseptic press

Because of its antiseptic properties, eucalyptus is used in mouthwash, toothpaste, and other oral care products. In addition, eucalyptus essential oil is very effective to heal woundsCuts or scratches, as it promotes the healing process, preventing scars or marks from forming.

anti inflammatory

Eucalyptus can help reduce swellingWhich makes it useful in the treatment of conditions like osteoarthritis and other types of muscle pain.

Some forms of eucalyptus are also used to help reduce fever And provides relief from headache and migraine.

expectorant

Eucalyptus is known for its expectorant properties, making it effective Relief from respiratory problems Like nasal congestion, cough and cold. Many cough remedies and inhalers contain eucalyptus extracts.

Eucalyptus has antimicrobial, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory properties… Canva

Benefits of Eucalyptus

Thanks to all the medicinal properties of eucalyptus, we can get great benefits for our health. Some of the most notable are:

Provides relief from cold and respiratory problems.

Relieves dry cough.

Helps eliminate excess mucus.

Muscle problems improve.

Helps in reducing fever.

Promotes reduction of lung congestion.

Allows disinfection of wounds.

Stimulates the functioning of the immune system.

Its aroma has a relaxing effect.

What are the benefits of keeping eucalyptus at home?

Eucalyptus is also very distinctive for its refreshing and stimulating aroma, which can also have a positive effect on mood and concentration. Eucalyptus scent is commonly used aromatherapy For promote relaxation And relieve stress, Similarly, the eucalyptus plant may contribute to improved emotional well-being in some cases.