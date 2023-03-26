A new champion arrives in League of Legends: Riot confirms the imminent release of Milio and this is his release date – League of Legends

League of Legends is about to receive a new champion. After one of the longest droughts in recent years in terms of releases, Riot Games has confirmed the imminent release of thousand . The company has already started with the official presentations of a character announced for the first time in August of last year that will become the 163rd hero to step on Summoner’s Rift. Now the question is when it will be available for all players to use, a mystery that is not so difficult to solve if we look at how releases are made in the company. In recent years, it has always followed the same formula for the release of new champions..

League of Legends Past Reveals Milio’s Release Date

The release schedule for new League of Legends champions has been the same for so long that we hardly even remember how things were done before. Riot Games publishes the first sneak peek of the character in the week before an update arrives. Once the patch is introduced, the hero is not directly included in the game, but lands in the game. PBE. There it will spend around two weeks in which the developers will evaluate its performance and correct errors, introducing it later on the rest of the servers.

This situation has made it possible to predict successful launch dates for the champions of League of Legends Released over the last couple of years. That is why we wanted to share with you this prediction that, everything being said, is still pending official confirmation from Riot Games.

Skill Reveal : March 8, 2023 or before

: March 8, 2023 or before Intro on PBE : Between March 8 and 9, 2023

: Between March 8 and 9, 2023 Introduction to the rest of the servers: Wednesday 22 or Thursday 23 March 2023





The hardest thing to find out about a character is the exact day it will be available. New League of Legends champions typically drop on the Wednesday or Thursday of the week their release patch is released. Milio will arrive in version 13.6 which, according to the update schedule starts on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. You can arrive that same day or on Thursday 23. Traditionally, characters are activated between 20:00 and 23:00 since they are central business hours at the Riot Games offices in Los Angeles, and so everything is prepared in case emergency changes have to be made.

An exceptional character comes to League of Legends

The new champion of League of Legends is a support with fire skills that comes to the game with a few exceptional features. On the one hand, it will be first male wizard to land in the video game. In addition, he is originally from the Ixtal region, which is one of the areas of Runeterra with fewer characters. The abilities haven’t been shown yet, but the sneak peeks we’ve seen so far have always left the community satisfied, and while the new heroes in this position aren’t usually the most popular, he’ll certainly be very grateful for all the help. bot lane players.

