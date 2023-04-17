A new edition of the eSports Córdoba Fest was held yesterday

This amalgamation of technology, culture, sports and entertainment lived a new edition yesterday at the Córdoba Fair Complexwhich began at 5:00 p.m. and lasted until almost midnight.

The program eSport Cordoba It was presented in December 2021 and during the past year various actions were carried out, aimed at disseminating the activity through competitions, making the video game industry in Córdoba visible and raising awareness about the responsible use of video games.

“This program is worked on jointly from the Ministry of Science and Technologythe Young Cordoba Agency and the Cordoba Sports Agency. But the associations of video game companies and developers also participate ”, he explains Marcelo Barriosin charge of the communication of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The categories that were disputed in this new edition were the New Minecraft Intercollegiate League (an ‘open world’ construction game), the second edition of the League of Legends Tournament (strategic battle game), the second Fifa Cordoba Cuphe Valorant Women’s Tournament (Shooter game -shooter- in the first person and multiplayer) for women’s teams and the Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football.

With mostly local teams (except Valorant, which had players from other parts of the country), more than 1,000 gamers They represented more than 500 teams that competed simultaneously virtually. “The program seeks to show the potential that Córdoba has because, for example, a part of Fifa is developed by the Globant company here, in its Cordoba offices. And on the other hand, there are many private companies joining the event”, says Barrios.

During the day yesterday, there was live music, DJs and competitions were also held Just Dance and of freefirewith mobile devices. In addition, attendees lived augmented reality and virtual reality experiences. “The Cordoba video game industry was present with devices that allowed them to get to know and play with their products.”

With casters (relators) in charge of the Cordovan Association of Electronic Sportsthe closing was with a classic from Cordoba: an electronic match of 11 against 11, with the official representatives of Talleres and Belgrano.

RISING. eSports could surpass –in viewers and income– events like the Super Bowl or the Champions League in less than 10 years.