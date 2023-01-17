A new game based on the League of Legends universe leaks in South Korea

At the age rating body in South Korea, a new game inspired by the League of Legends universe appeared. Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is very similar to Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, but will have another champion as the protagonist.

Title will tell the story of Sylas, one of the LoL champions, during an intense battle for Demacia, an imposing and legitimate kingdom with a prestigious military history. The protagonist is described as an “outlaw magician”.

At the moment, Riot Games has not released any details or information about the game. But like its predecessor, Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is expected to come to PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

«Sylas of DregbourneOriginally from one of the poorest neighborhoods in Demacia, he arrives as a symbol of the darker side of the big city. As a child, his potential to find hidden witchcraft caught the attention of the most prestigious wizard hunters, who ended up imprisoning him for using those very powers against them. Now that he’s free Sylas leads the life of a revolutionary: he uses the magic of those around him to destroy the kingdom he once served… and his gang of outlaw magicians seems to grow bigger every day”, description of the protagonist.

Riot Forge will produce and publish the game. It is the game distribution company of Riot Games. Like, for example, Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

Nevertheless, Two more games based on the League of Legends universe will arrive this year, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu. Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story does not yet have a confirmed release date.

Source: Eurogamer